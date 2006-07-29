Hindolo Mustapha

A young midfielder who has been at the club since the age of nine. Mustapha is strong going forward, but also equally adept at his defensive duties.

Mustapha scored his first goal of the season in a 2-2 draw against Fulham in October 2022. He went on to make 18 appearances in all competitions for the Under-18s, scoring twice.

He made his first start for the Under-21s in 2023/24 against Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup and scored in his second appearance against Nottingham Forest U21s.