Jacob Fasida

The youngster was a part of the Under-15s side which won the U15 Floodlit Cup National Final against Stoke City in May 2023.

Fasida made his debut at Under-18s level in Palace's 2-0 win away at rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in November 2024, where he was playing up an age group.

His first start came against Chelsea U18s in December 2024, where he helped the side overturn a 0-2 deficit into a 4-2 victory.

He netted his first goal for the U18s on the final day of the season in May 2025 - a sensational long-range strike against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fasida finished the 24/25 campaign with 13 appearances, three clean sheets, three assists and that solitary goal against Brighton.

It’s been a busy 25/26 for Fasida, who’s featured for both the U18s and U21s. The dynamic left wing-back has made a handful of appearances for each, operating high on the left flank and regularly arriving at the back post.

An ever-present for Javier Alonso's U18s, Fasida scored his first goal of 25/26 away to West Ham in early November. Danaher swung the ball into a crowded area, Okoli saw his initial strike denied but cleverly laid the ball off to Fasida, who drove low into the far corner. He wheeled away in celebration.