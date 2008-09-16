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      Jacob
      Fasida

      out on loan
      Mid
      Midfielder
      Date of Birth
      16.09.0816 September 2008
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      01.09.2501 September 2025
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      Jacob Fasida
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      All time
      Palace career
      7
      Appearances
      0
      Goals