Jemiah Umolu

Umolu started his footballing journey at West Ham United, joining the club at the age of 10. He progressed through the ranks in East London, working his way up to feature for their FA Youth Cup winning Under-18s side in 2022/23.

He impressed on an initial trial in south London at the back end of 2023/24, registering an assist on his first appearance against Stoke City and following that up with a further two assists and a goal in the Premier League International Cup semi-final win over Everton at Selhurst Park.

His trial became a permanent move in July 2024, ahead of the 2024/25 season. He featured against Dulwich Hamlet in the first pre-season game of 24/25 and scored a brace.

He hit the ground running in his first season in red and blue, netting eight goals in his first 10 games for Darren Powell's U21s side.