Jesse Derry

Derry was part of Dave Cooper's Under-15s side which won the U15 Floodlit Cup South against Watford in 2021/22. They narrowly missed out against Sunderland in the National Final.

The youngster made his first appearance for the Under-18s in the final game of the 2022/23 season in a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion U18s.

Derry earned a scholarship ahead of the 2023/24 season. He made an instant impact on his first start for the U18s, scoring on his debut in a 5-0 win against Southampton on the opening day of the season.

He scored five goals in four games in August 2023, with his stunning effort against Reading U18s winning August's Goal of the Month.

His performances earned him a call up to the England Under-17s side ahead of their UEFA European U17 Championship qualifiers in November 2023. In his first three games for England U17s, he scored four times to help the Three Lions to qualify from the group.

The young winger netted his 10th goal of the campaign in a 4-2 win against Fulham U18s in Janaury 2024.