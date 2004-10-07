Skip navigation
Kaden
Rodney

out on loan
Mid
Midfielder
Date of Birth
07.10.0407 October 2004
Country
flag England
ENEngland
Joined Team
08.07.2208 July 2022
Kaden Rodney
78
Rodney
78
All time
Palace career
1
Appearances
0
Goals