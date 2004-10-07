Kaden Rodney

He started featured eight times for the Under-18s in 2020/21, starting in six games as Paddy McCarthy’s young side took the title race right down to the wire, ultimately missing out on goal difference. He scored twice during the run-in, including a 30-yard stunner against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Rodney’s versatility means he can fill in defensively, either at centre-back or more often at right-back. Wherever he plays on the pitch, his hard-work for the side remains as consistent as ever.

These attributes earned him a professional contract in October 2021 and his first England call-up the following month, named as part of the Under-18s.

In 2021/22 he continued to develop well in Rob Quinn's Under-18s, making 25 appearances in all competitions and scoring twice. He earned a place in the 2022/23 first-team squad which went to Australia and Singapore in pre-season.

Rodney make his professional debut for the Eagles in August 2022, starting as a left-back in a 2-0 victory over Oxford United.