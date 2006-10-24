Kai-Reece Adams-Collman

Adams-Collman has been at the club for a number of years and earned a scholarship ahead of the 2023/24 season.

He was a key part of the Under-15s side which finished runners up in the U15 Floodlit Cup National Final in 2021/22.

The youngster has featured as a full-back and also as a midfielder for the Under-18s at the start of 2023/24. He was also named in the Under-21s matchday squad as they faced Nottingham Forest.

Adams-Collman made 23 appearances in total for Rob Quinn's U18s in 23/24, notching two assists.

He scored his first goal for the U18s in September 2024, rounding off the scoring in a 4-2 win against Norwich City.