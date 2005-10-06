Luke Browne

A graduate of Shelbourne’s academy, Browne made his senior debut on the final day of the 2022 League of Ireland Premier Division season against St Patrick’s Athletic, playing twice more in cup competitions the following year.

Browne then joined First Division side Wexford F.C. on loan for the 2023 campaign, catching the eye across 17 senior appearances.

The young centre-back has also represented the Republic of Ireland U18s side and captained the Under-19s side in their UEFA U19 European Championship qualifiers.

Upon putting pen to paper, Browne said: “It’s a very proud moment for me and my family to sign a professional contract at such a big club. I’m looking forward to the future and can’t wait to get going.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Luke’s an international player who has represented the Republic of Ireland at U18 and U19 level and he has also experienced first-team football already.

“He spent some time at the club on trial before Christmas and within that period we saw the quality and character he possesses, which is everything we’re looking for from a player at Crystal Palace.

“He joins the U18s group and adds competition to the centre-half area of the pitch.”

Browne made his first start for the Under-18s against Aston Villa, though he went off after 25 minutes due to injury.

He returned from injury to start the final seven games of the 23/24 campaign. He scored his first goal in red and blue with a 25-yard strike against Reading on the final day of the season.

The defender made his first appearance at Under-21s level against Dulwich Hamlet in a pre-season friendly, ahead of the 2024/25 season.