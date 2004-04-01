Born in 2004, França grew up in Rio de Janeiro and joined Flamengo’s youth system at just 12-years-old, having impressed for local side Olaria as a child.

That success continued in Flamengo's youth system, culminating in him captaining the team's Under-17s to a domestic Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil double in 2021.

Their nickname may translate as ‘The Evil One’, but Flamengo have certainly bequeathed some gems into the global game – and França is the latest.

Their model of developing young players to sell on to European sides has seen Lucas Paqueta and Reinier Jesus move to AC Milan and Real Madrid respectively, but their best-known export one of the world’s best: Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior.

França would suffer from instability at Flamengo after making his debut, however, playing under no fewer than seven managers since coming on against Santos in July 2021.

The following season he came into his own, featuring 17 times for the club as they finished in fifth place – with his creative ability lighting up the Brazilian top-flight.

Most impressively, the 2022 season saw França help his team to a Copa Libertadores – the South American equivalent of the Champions League – and Copa do Brasil double, with the teenager playing twice in the former, scoring in the Round of 16 against Deportimes Tolima.

He also netted in Flamengo's opening continental game this season against SD Aucas, and has scored nine goals in 54 senior appearances thus far. He currently represents his country and U20 level.

As is the case with Brazilian attackers, França likes to dribble and is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

His immense technical ability is paired with a surprising strength in possession and for a teenager he is not knocked off the ball easily – something which bodes well for the unmatched physical challenge of the Premier League.

However, França does not just dance through defenders. His ability to pick a pass is an underrated aspect of his game, and when he cuts inside he is determined to feed the ball into the striker as quickly and as accurately as possible – particularly finding a run in behind.

His mentality is also highly impressive, with the 19-year-old renowned in Brazil for his tenacity, his work rate and his desire to make things happen for his side.

Two-footed and versatile – França has been deployed by Flamengo on both wings and as a No. 10 – few would count against him doing so in a red and blue shirt.

After overcoming an injury that saw him miss the beginning of the season, França made his Palace debut as a second-half substitute against Newcastle United in October 2023.

He scored his first goal in red and blue in the Premier League International Cup, a few days after his first-team debut, against AS Monaco.