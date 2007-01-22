Matteo Dashi is a midfielder by trade, a self-described number 8, though he is capable of playing further forward on the left or right.

He featured in Dave Cooper's Under-15s side which narrowly lost out to Sunderland in the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2021/22.

Dashi earned a scholarship ahead of the 2023/24 season. The youngster has also played for Albania Under-17s.

He scored his first goal for the Under-18s in September 2023, in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

His performances for the U18s saw him make his first appearance at Under-21s level in January 2024, coming on as a late substitute against Blackburn Rovers.