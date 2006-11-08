Mofe Jemide

The imposing centre-back was a part of Dave Cooper's Under-15s side which finished runners-up in the U15 National Floodlit Cup final against Sunderland in 2021/22.

He has since been nearly ever-present for the Under-18s in 2022/23, making 25 out of a possible 26 appearances in all competitions. He was on international duty with England Under-17s multiple times throughout the campaign.