Rylan Brownlie

The 18-year-old forward arrived in South London as a free agent, having last played for Brisbane Roar in the A-League - the highest level of Australian football.

He made his professional debut for the Roar in October 2023 and went on to make 11 appearances in total during the 23/24 season, scoring once against Melbourne City and registering an assist against Adelaide United.

Upon signing, Brownlie said: “It feels amazing, absolutely amazing. The facilities here are incredible and I just want to get some minutes and start scoring goals.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “We were made aware of Rylan after seeing him play first-team football for Brisbane Roar.

“He’s an attacking player who can play anywhere along the front three and will feature as part of the Under-21s side.”

Brownlie made his first appearance in red and blue a day after signing as a substitute for the Under-18s side, coming on to help the side to a 3-1 victory over West Ham United.