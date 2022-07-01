Skip navigation
21Sam
21

out on loan
GK
Goalkeeper
Date of Birth
25 March 1993
Country
flag England
England
Joined Team
01 July 2022
Sam Johnstone
21
Johnstone
21
All time
Palace career
1
Appearances
1
Clean sheets

Awards & Honours

Supporters' Player of the Year
West Bromwich Albion, 2020/21
Players' Player of the Year
West Bromwich Albion, 2020/21
PFA Community Champion Award
West Bromwich Albion, 2020/21