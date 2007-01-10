Sebastian Williams

Seb Williams was a part of Dave Cooper's Under-15s side which finished runners-up in the U15 National Floodlit Cup final against Sunderland in 2021/22.

He captained the Under-16s in 2022/23, and earned a scholarship ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Williams scored his first goals for the Under-18s in November 2023 - the first in a 5-2 win away at Tottenham Hotspur and the second in the 2-1 win at home against West Bromwich Albion.

The midfielder scored late on to help the 10-men of Palace to a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in the U18 Premier League South in December 2023.

He made his first appearance for the Under-21s in March 2024, coming on as a substitute against Southampton.

Williams finished the 23/24 season with 31 out of a possible 32 appearances in all competitions for the U18s, with five goals and three assists.