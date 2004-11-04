Vonnte Williams

An aggressive, direct full-back normally operating on the left-hand side, he secured his first Under-18s appearance against West Ham United in the 2021/22 campaign.

Much like Tayo Adaramola ahead of him, Williams is a dynamic, attacking left-back, with the competition between the two similar players driving one another onwards within the Academy.

He became a mainstay in Rob Quinn's Under-18s side in the second-half of the 21/22 season, making 15 appearances and registering a single assist.

Williams made 23 appearances in 2022/23, socring a sensational solo goal against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Under 18 Premier League Cup. His effort won the club's Goal of the Month award for September 2022.