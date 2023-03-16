William Eastwood

A Palace fan through and through, Eastwood grew up in Biggin Hill and has been at the club since the age of eight.

Inspired by his late father, who was also a Palace fan, Eastwood has always been a goalkeeper. He has gone from strength to strength as he has progressed through the age groups.

After making the Under-18s bench seven times in the 2021/22 campaign, Eastwood earned a Scholarship in the summer of 2022.