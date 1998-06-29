Eberechi Eze signed a five-year contract with Crystal Palace F.C. in August 2020, becoming the club’s second arrival of the summer transfer window.

South London born Eze rose through the ranks at Queens Park Rangers after joining them in 2016. An FA Cup debut followed in January 2017 and later that year, Eze made 22 appearances in a half-season loan to Wycombe Wanderers.

Then still a teenager, the attack-minded youngster played a key role in the Chairboys’ promotion to League One that season, scoring five goals - including a brace against Cambridge United.

On his return to QPR, Eze established himself as a regular first-team player, being awarded the No.10 shirt and a three-year contract in 2018. He left the Hoops with 20 goals from 112 senior games, collecting Supporters’ Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Junior Hoops Player of the Season for 19/20 as well as being shortlisted for PFA Player of the Year.

Internationally, Eze has represented England at both Under-20 and Under-21 level, and was named in the U21 squad the same week he signed for Palace.

He made his Palace debut as an 81st-minute substitute against Southampton and scored his first goal for the Eagles shortly after, netting a Goal of the Month free-kick v Leeds United.

Another sensational strike - this time against Sheffield United - earned Eze the club's Goal of the Season award for 2020/21.