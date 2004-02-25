Maliq Cadogan

After starting the 20/21 season on the substitutes bench, he quickly established himself as a regular starter for Paddy McCarthy’s side. He notched 15 appearances, four goals and three assists for the U18s as they narrowly missed out on the title.

Cadgoan went from strength to strength in the 2021/22 campaign, making 22 appearances and scoring three goals as the young Eagles finished third in the Under 18 Premier League South.

He was rewarded for his excellent form with a professional contract in July 2022.