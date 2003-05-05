Noah Watson
A centre-back as comfortable on the ball as he is in the air, Watson split his 2020/21 campaign between the Under-18s and Under-23s sides.
After making a strong start with the Academy, he was brought up to the Development side by Shaun Derry. He went on to make eight appearances, including alongside first-team pros Gary Cahill and Mamadou Sakho, and at Selhurst Park.