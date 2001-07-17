Izzy Atkinson

Hailing from Rush – a small seaside commuter town, not far from Dublin – Atkinson’s professional career began at Shelbourne FC in July 2017, winning her first call-up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad just three months later.

Her excellent form led to a transfer to Scottish Women’s Premier League side Celtic in February 2021 where she spent 15 months, playing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and scoring the winning goal in the 2022 Scottish Women’s Cup Final.

Atkinson joined West Ham in July 2022 and made 22 appearances in the Women’s Super League, scoring once.

At the time of joining, on the international stage, she had won 13 caps, including two at last summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia.