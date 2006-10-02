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      25Lucy
      Newell

      in on loan
      Def
      Defender
      Date of Birth
      02.10.0602 October 2006
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      23.01.2623 January 2026
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      Lucy Newell
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      Palace career
      3
      Appearances
      0
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