Lucy Newell

Newell already has experience in senior football, having made ten appearances for Blackburn last season and four appearances for Birmingham City in the current campaign.

Born in Shrewsbury, she came through the West Bromwich Albion academy before signing her first professional contract at Manchester United in 2024.

Newell has represented England throughout the various age groups, featuring at the Under-16, Under-17, and Under-19 level so far.

She was part of the Young Lionesses side at the 2025 UEFA Women’s U19 European Championship, who managed to qualify for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.