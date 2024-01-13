Ria Percival

At club level, Percival’s impressive career has seen her challenge for trophies in New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Switzerland and, finally, England since 2018, spending one season at West Ham United and four-and-a-half at Tottenham.

Recently awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the game in the New Year’s Honours list, Percival is the only New Zealander to have played in a UEFA Champions League final (with FFC Frankfurt in 2012) and FA Cup final (with West Ham in 2019).

The 34-year-old, who can play in either defence or midfield, was Palace Women’s first arrival of the January 2024 window.