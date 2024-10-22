Putting your seat for resale is easy. You can place your tickets up for re-sale once the match is on-sale to other supporters.

If you successfully resell your match ticket, you will receive 1/19th of your Season Ticket value back on your ticketing account minus a 10% administration fee. You can either withdraw these funds at two points throughout the year or use your refund to pay towards your 2025/26 Season Ticket.