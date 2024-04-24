Safeguarding:

U16s will have to be accompanied by an adult (18+).

Accessibility:

Any fans requiring accessible tickets will need to contact DLO.BetaSquad@cpfc.co.uk.

The supporter would need to outline in an email what accessible requirements they have and provide supporting documentation which will also be used to determine if they are eligible for a complimentary PA.

To qualify for a complimentary PA/Companion ticket we ask to see a copy of your supporting documentation by way of middle/higher level DLA letter, normal/enhanced level PIP award letter, or Blind or Partially Sighted Registration Certificate. In some circumstances, we will accept a personal letter from your GP or hospital outlining your access requirements.

The safety of everyone in attendance at Selhurst Park is paramount, so we ask that your personal assistant is fully able to support your needs and provide necessary assistance in the event of an emergency. We recommend that your PA is 16 years of age or older, however, if this isn’t the case, please get in touch with our DLO or DAO to advise us of your requirements prior to matchday.

Ticket delivery:

Tickets will be delivered via email in PDF format.