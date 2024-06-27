Skip navigation

      Season Tickets for 2024/25 have now SOLD OUT

      Palace fans have once again shown their outstanding support for the club, with Season Tickets for 2024/25 completely selling out following a record number of renewals.

      Those fans on the Waiting List who did not get a Season Ticket for 2024/25 will retain their place for the following season, when they will be further forward in the queue.

      Those wishing to join the queue for 2025/26 can join the Waiting List by clicking here.

      There is a £10 charge for joining the Waiting List, which would be taken off the cost of your 25/26 Season Ticket, should you successfully secure one via your place on the List.

      SEASON TICKET+

      Maximise your Season Ticket by adding Season Ticket+ to your order to enjoy a range of exclusive benefits.

      PREMIUM HOSPITALITY

      Experience the ultimate Selhurst Park matchday. Join the waiting list to watch any fixture in style in 2024/25.

      Frequently Asked Questions

      Terms & Conditions

      Upgrade to Season Ticket+

      Season Ticket+ is an optional upgrade on your Season Ticket for an additional £50, offering you unrestricted sharing of your ticket should you not be able to make a game, a priority window to move your seat should you wish to, as well as priority access to buy additional home match tickets. You’ll also get a Palace TV+ subscription for the 2024/25 season where you can watch selected live match broadcasts of pre-season games and Academy matches, worth £32.99.

      You can seamlessly add Season Ticket+ to your order when selecting your price band on the checkout page.

      Find a full list of benefits below:

      Selhurst Park, the fans, the fantastic squad... I think it’s a very interesting project

      Oliver Glasner