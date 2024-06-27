Season Tickets for 2024/25 have now SOLD OUT

Palace fans have once again shown their outstanding support for the club, with Season Tickets for 2024/25 completely selling out following a record number of renewals.

Those fans on the Waiting List who did not get a Season Ticket for 2024/25 will retain their place for the following season, when they will be further forward in the queue.

Those wishing to join the queue for 2025/26 can join the Waiting List by clicking here.

There is a £10 charge for joining the Waiting List, which would be taken off the cost of your 25/26 Season Ticket, should you successfully secure one via your place on the List.