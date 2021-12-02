Season Ticket holders can download their tickets in one of three ways:
-
Download your ticket to your smartphone straight from the official Crystal Palace app. Click here for Apple devices and here for Android users.
-
Download your ticket to your smartphone
Instructions on how to do either of these two options can be found here.
- You can also ask the Box Office (boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk) to send you a unique link via email (please put 'Send NFC Link' in the subject bar). Once you have clicked the link, follow the instructions on your phone to add to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay.
Mobile tickets will work on most Android phones purchased since 2015 if they are operating the latest software and have Google Pay installed.
Please ensure you have enabled NFC in settings.
If you are having trouble with your browser, try using an alternative browser; we recommend Google Chrome as the default browser. You must be signed in with Chrome with the Google account you use on the Play Store.
This will ensure that your ticket is added to the correct account. If you receive an error which says that you have already downloaded, please email the Box Office with 'Google download issue' in the subject bar and we will be in contact.
Currently, ticket sharing is not available with Mobile Season Tickets, however this is close to being released and we will keep you posted of all developments. In the meantime please email the (boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk) with your request for an e-ticket to share.
Supporters with Mobile Tickets displaying a QR code must not screenshot their ticket and send to another fan - it will not work.
If you do not have a smartphone, please email the Box Office at boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with the email subject line ‘no smartphone’. To help us deal with your enquiry quickly, please include your Client Reference Number and rest a ssured, we will make alternative arrangements for you.
All Season Ticket holders aged 16 and under will gain access to Selhurst Park using a Season Ticket card; these cards were posted in September.
Mobile tickets will also work for U16s if you have these loaded into your Apple Wallet / Google Pay. Parents of U16s can also download tickets to their phone so they will have multiple tickets stored.
No, a printed version of your digital ticket will not allow access to Selhurst Park. Entry with a digital ticket will only work using a smartphone.
We recommend all supporters ensure they have sufficient phone battery before setting off for the match. If your phone does run out of battery, please visit the Box Office inside the Selhurst Park Club Shop.
No. As long as you have your Mobile Ticket saved in your Apple Wallet / Google Pay in advance of arriving at the stadium, you do not require phone signal. Please make sure you have sufficient battery and turn your screen brightness up!
Mobile Ticketing is compatible with iPhone 7 or any of the newer iPhone models, and most Android phones purchased since 2015.
Android users will need to ensure Google Pay is installed and set as the default payment mechanism, and enable NFC in settings. If Android users are having trouble with their browser, try using an alternative; we recommend Google Chrome as the default browser. You must be signed in with Chrome with the Google account you use on the Play Store. This will ensure that your ticket is added to the correct account.
If you do not have a smartphone, or have an incompatible phone, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with the email subject line ‘No smartphone’ including your Client Reference Number and all other relevant details.
Some users have experienced issues when downloading multiple Mobile Season Tickets for friends / family members. Please try downloading your Ticket(s) via the website (https://tickets.cpfc.co.uk/default.aspx), in this instance (Option 2 shown here).
Yes. For Season Ticket holders who do not have a compatible smartphone to download their NFC pass to, you will be able to download their NFC pass to your device if you are accompanying them to the match.
To do this, they will need to log-in to their account on your phone, so you can download the NFC pass to your phone. This means you will have multiple passes on your phone.
When you approach the turnstile, select your friend or family member's pass first from your Google Pay/Apple Wallet, touch it to the reader and let them proceed through the turnstile. Then, select your own pass, tap it to the reader and enter.
You can only download your NFC pass once. If you delete your pass or if you receive an error saying that you have already downloaded please contact the Box Office who can resend you a link to download. Please ensure you include 'Send NFC Link' in the email subject bar
Any fixture changes will automatically update on your mobile Season Ticket.