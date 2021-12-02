Mobile tickets will work on most Android phones purchased since 2015 if they are operating the latest software and have Google Pay installed.

Please ensure you have enabled NFC in settings.

If you are having trouble with your browser, try using an alternative browser; we recommend Google Chrome as the default browser. You must be signed in with Chrome with the Google account you use on the Play Store.

This will ensure that your ticket is added to the correct account. If you receive an error which says that you have already downloaded, please email the Box Office with 'Google download issue' in the subject bar and we will be in contact.