Season Tickets are now available to renew ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Find out all you need to know below and secure your seat at the lowest possible price before Tuesday 2nd May.
2023/24 Season Tickets
KEY INFO
SEATING PLAN
PRICE TABLE
KEY DATES
Thursday 6th April - Tuesday 2nd May
Early Bird pricing is available to exisiting Season Ticket holders to renew their seat in a one off payment.
Tuesday 2nd May - Tuesday 16th May
Season Ticket holders can renew their ticket through direct debit monthly payments, with two payment dates available.
Monday 22nd May - Thursday 25th May
23/24 Season Tickets holders have the opportunity to move their seat, with Season Ticket+ holders having a priority window.
Thursday 25th May - Thursday 1st June
Season Tickets go on sale to those on the Season Ticket Waiting List, on a first-come-first-served basis.
HOW TO BUY
ONLINE
The quickest and simplest way to purchase your Season Ticket is online. Login to your Palace Account with your Client Reference Number linked.
ON THE PHONE OR IN PERSON
You can also purchase your Season Ticket over the phone by calling 0333 360 1861 or in person at the Box Office from 09:00 Tuesday, 11th April.
MORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Terms & Conditions
UPGRADE TO SEASON TICKET+
Season Ticket+ is an optional upgrade on your Season Ticket for an additional £50, which offers you unrestricted sharing of your ticket should you not be able to make a game, a priority window to move your seat should you wish to, as well as extra access to buy additional home match tickets. You’ll also get a Palace TV+ subscription for the 2023/24 season where you can watch selected live match broadcasts of pre-season games and Academy matches, which is worth £32.99.
Find a full list of benefits below: