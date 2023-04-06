Season Ticket+ is an optional upgrade on your Season Ticket for an additional £50, which offers you unrestricted sharing of your ticket should you not be able to make a game, a priority window to move your seat should you wish to, as well as extra access to buy additional home match tickets. You’ll also get a Palace TV+ subscription for the 2023/24 season where you can watch selected live match broadcasts of pre-season games and Academy matches, which is worth £32.99.

Find a full list of benefits below: