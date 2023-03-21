- 5th April - 16th May: Open for renewal
- 17th May: On sale to supporters on the Waiting List
- 18th May: On general sale (subject to availability)
Don't miss a moment of the 23/24 campaign from the best seats in the house with unrivalled Premium hospitality, offering a relaxed but first-class experience.
Soak in entertainment beyond the 90 minutes with our Premium Experiences. Share your matchdays with friends and family throughout the 23/24 season and create memories you will remember for a lifetime.
Enjoy varied seasonal menus of the highest quality and meet some legendary names from Palace's history, whilst taking in every minute of the action.
With Seasonal Premium Experiences in high demand, ensure you're at the front of the queue for when packages become available by registering your interest now. Supporters who register their interest will be given the chance to join the Waiting List, giving them an exclusive purchase period on the 17th May.
With a seasonal Premium package, you'll enjoy the action from the best seats at Selhurst Park. Our team are committed to offering you a high-quality matchday experience with modern and seasonal menus, in a relaxing and comfortable space, whether you choose one of our four unique lounges or an Executive Box.—Steve Parish, Chairman
Experience from the halfway-line
Malcolm Allison
The Malcolm Allison Lounge pays homage to the legendary manager it is named after, providing comfort and sophistication in one unique setting. Enjoy fine dining and seats in the exclusive Directors’ Box.
- Pre-match two-course seasonal buffet
- Half-time refreshments available to purchase
- Access to a premium bar
- Reserved lounge seating pre-match
Speroni’s Restaurant
Speroni’s Restaurant embodies the class and charm of the man it is named after. A restaurant-style experience, with table service and a vibrant, buzzing atmosphere packed with friends and family alike, all entertained by a roster of legendary hosts.
- Warm and vibrant atmosphere with private table
- Exquisite three-course dining, half-time and full-time refreshments
- Inclusive drinks throughout your day
- Season-long interaction with club legends
The 2010 Club
The very best Premium experience, the 2010 Club is a truly sophisticated environment with the finest dining available. Our intimate, classy ambience is only beaten by the VIP Directors’ Box seating just moments away from this lounge.
- Our most exclusive and intimate environment
- Modern menu throughout pre-match, half-time and full-time
- Sparkling drinks reception
- Dedicated staff with table service
- Inclusive drinks throughout your day
- Season-long interaction with club legends
Experience from behind the goal-line
Legends restaurant
Legends Restaurant absorbs the famous Selhurst atmosphere as it overlooks the pitch and hosted by iconic former players, while enjoying our seasonal, high-quality three-course dining, in a relaxed, friendly environment.
- Energetic atmosphere overlooking the goal-line
- Exquisite three-course buffet, half-time and full-time refreshments
- Inclusive drinks throughout your day
- Season-long interaction with club legends
Executive boxes
Executive Boxes provide a private, personal experience at the heart of Selhurst’s buzzing atmosphere. Enjoy fine dining and inclusive drink packages with friends, family, clients or colleagues inside your box and soak in all the drama of a Crystal Palace matchday from the comfort of your own space.
- Fine-dining and inclusive drinks add-ons available
- Personal service from a dedicated team
- Bespoke designs and decoration
- Tailored box layout
- Use of your space on non-matchdays
- Private meetings with club legends