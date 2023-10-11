SEASON TICKET HOLDERS

01 - Duncan Town

I ask for your vote to represent Season Ticket holders on the Club’s Fan Advisory Board. This is a fantastic chance for us to liaise directly with the Club and influence our matchday experience. I attended my first Crystal Palace match in the 70’s and currently attend over 20 games per season home and away, so have first-hand knowledge of the matchday experience. If elected I will enthusiastically engage with fellow supporters to understand the key issues we all face. It is important we grasp this opportunity to shape our future with the forthcoming new stand development. Please vote.

02 - George Boughton

As a lifelong Palace fan, having sat next to my dad in the Holmesdale for many years, being shortlisted for the FAB is an honour that I do not take lightly. Having taken my girlfriend to her first Palace game last weekend and sharing in the passion and enjoyment that comes from being at Selhurst, I am driven to represent all season ticket holders to the best of my ability. I will focus on the new stand, club shop and food, alongside the club's net zero plan, ensuring Palace remains an inclusive and sustainable club for all.

03 - Jennifer Ball

A season ticket holder for many years, I want to use this role to get to know other supporters, represent their views and bring fresh thinking to our club. I've worked in corporate communications for over 20 years driving the emotional commitment between companies and their employees. I promise to use this experience to build the same connection between our club and its fans. I'll be your voice and make sure your views are heard and actioned. I understand how fans think and feel because I am one of them.

04 - Riyaz Cheytan

From my first Palace game at 16, I've been hooked - 32 years later and nothing's changed. I'm a British-born Asian whose parents emigrated to Croydon from Mauritius and it means the world to me that we are a community club and home to all ages, races and genders. I live 3 miles from the ground and my son and I rarely miss a match, it's the bedrock of our relationship. He's had a season ticket since he was 5 and will be a fan for life. I'd love to join the fan board to ensure local families remain the beating heart of Palace.

05 - Shanine Salmon

I am applying for the Crystal Palace FC Supporters/Fan Advisory Board. I would like more women’s toilets. I would also like to see more sense of community around match days and non-match days. Better signage for those attending games and offering a diverse range of food providers along Holmesdale Road and other closed roads, alongside concourse food. Selhurst Park is more than a stadium, it should be a community hub, and the closed roads on match days should offer more to the community as well as home and away fans attending the matches.

06 - Terry Berry

As a devoted fan of Crystal Palace, my heart beats in sync with the pulsating rhythm of Selhurst Park. The passion that courses through my veins drives me to seek a place on the fan advisory committee. I yearn to make a difference, to be a voice for the loyal supporters who bleed red and blue. With my unwavering dedication, I promise to pour my heart and soul into every decision, ensuring that the fans' interests are at the forefront. Grant me the opportunity to help shape the future of our beloved club. Together we will soar to new heights.