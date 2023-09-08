Click here to read the original announcement.

This new body will be known as the Fan Advisory Board (FAB), and will meet at least twice per year. Details of the application process and elections of supporter representatives are outlined below.

This positive step further reinforces our commitment to meaningful engagement with supporters on key topics that affect them – such as the matchday experience – to help inform our decision-making process on a range of non-playing matters.

Indeed, this is already done on a regular basis across a range of formal channels (including the Supporters’ Trust) and informal channels with club officials. And whilst such dialogue will continue with supporters and supporter groups, we are committed to further enhancing engagement with supporter representatives on important topics through this new, formal process.

FAB formation

The forum will include senior club staff, including the club’s nominated Board Level official, and a Chair. Club officials will join a number of supporter representatives from a range of existing groups, including one representative from each of the following: The Disabled Supporters’ Association, The Supporters’ Trust, Proud and Palace; the Holmesdale Fanatics; and the CPFC Women’s Supporters’ Association.

Members of these organisations interested in being their respective group’s representative on the FAB should contact their group’s respective committee, as each organisation will run their own nomination and voting process to appoint their FAB member.

The club is committed to ensuring a broad range of the fanbase is represented, and as a result, there will be five additional places for supporter representatives from the following categories: a Season Ticket holder; an International member who is actively involved in an official International Supporters Club; a Gold Member; a Seasonal Premium Hospitality guest; and a supporter who travels regularly to away matches. We welcome applications from all supporters who fall into these categories.

A vote will take place on shortlisted supporters amongst each of these respective categories, for example, Season Ticket holders will be able to vote for their preferred Season Ticket holder representative – and the candidate with the most votes will be elected.

If you are a supporter who is not affiliated with one of the existing supporter groups mentioned above, nor do you fall into one of the categories listed above – regrettably, you will not be eligible to apply for a position on the FAB.

Depending on the applications received, the club may expand these categories to ensure broad representation across the fanbase.

How to apply

Simply fill in this short form before 23:59 BST on 20 September 2023.

Please note: we will publish full names of shortlisted supporters, and potentially the answers submitted on individuals’ applications, on the club’s website, to help supporters make an informed choice for their vote.

Entries will be reviewed by the club’s Chief Operating Officer, as well as the FSA, with shortlists created where necessary.

Shortlists will be presented to supporters in those respective categories to vote for their preferred representative.

Email fab@cpc.co.uk with any enquiries.

Key dates