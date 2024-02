Alexandra Morley

I am a season ticket holder of 49 years, and Vice-Presidents from 1979 for 10 years, then the Executive Club (now Malcolm Allison), re-joining Vice Presidents last year.

I know a lot of my fellow Premium spectators, many of the staff, and most people know me. I was lucky to go to many sporting events on hospitality throughout my career, so I know what good hospitality looks like. I also work as a hospitality Steward at Lord’s, and volunteered in hospitality at many major sporting events. My aim is always to ensure every guest has the best possible experience.

I feel I would be able to represent the views and concerns of our Premium season ticket holders, and take a reasonable approach to any issues arising.