The headlines
  • The new Main Stand will hold 13,500 supporters, compared to 5,200 housed in the current Main Stand
  • All-glass front
  • Three tiers of seating
  • 25,072 sqm inside
  • 41 metres tall
  • New Club Shop, museum and cafe included
It has long been our ambition to extend and modernise Selhurst Park, making it a home fit for the 21st century

Steve Parish
