- The new Main Stand will hold 13,500 supporters, compared to 5,200 housed in the current Main Stand
- All-glass front
- Three tiers of seating
- 25,072 sqm inside
- 41 metres tall
- New Club Shop, museum and cafe included
It has long been our ambition to extend and modernise Selhurst Park, making it a home fit for the 21st centurySteve Parish
