Got something special to celebrate during the season? Our team are happy to accommodate all types of celebration requests. From anniversaries to family get togethers, our team can help create an exceptional experience for you and all of your guests.
Whether it’s a special birthday, a landmark anniversary – or something else entirely – our range of Premium Experiences are ideal for all occasions.
Whether it’s a significant birthday, anniversary, retirement do, or you simply wish to give someone special a day to remember, our Ultimate Celebration package delivers VIP hospitality and unique experiences that combine to ensure that you and your guests will have a VIP experience to never forget.
Your day begins 3 hours before kick-off with a full stadium tour taking in all the previously unseen behind the scenes sites, including the tunnel, home dressing room, pitch side, dugouts, the boardroom and more
Before kick-off be part of the action by appearing in the official Pre-match centre circle photo with the team captains and match officials. Plus, appear in the Official Match Programme with a personalised message and photograph. What's more recall all the action from the last 90 minutes with a CPFC First-team player.
Enjoy all the action from your own private Executive Box for 10 or 20 people as you enjoy inclusive drinks and fine dining.
Many, many thanks for all of your patience and help in creating an unforgettable experience for my husband's 60th. Everyone on your team was so helpful and it was a glorious experience. Our seats could not have been better!"—Barbara Goldstein