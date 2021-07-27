Experience the best atmosphere in the Premier League, enjoyed from the luxury of a Premium lounge. A Premium experience at Crystal Palace takes your experience of watching top-flight football to the next level.
Packages for our two pre-season games start at just £85+VAT, meaning you can get a taste of a Premium experience for a fraction of the price.
21/22 Season
Seasonal Premium experiences are now on sale for the 2021/22 campaign, allowing you to enjoy first-class service and entertainment all season.
If you have a specific game or celebration in mind for next season, enquire now to speak to our expert team.
Why not get a taste of a Premium experience for just £85+VAT? Premium packages for our pre-season fixtures against Charlton and Watford are now on sale.
Speroni’s Restaurant
Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian shot stopper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni such a legendary figure at the club.
- Warm and vibrant atmosphere with match build-up from Palace legends
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Legends restaurant
The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch - Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to soak up the matchday build-up.
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Pre-match entertainment from club legends
The 2010 Club
Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other - a first class lounge with VIP Directors' Box seating allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.
- Exclusive and intimate environment with a sparkling and canapé reception
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Executive boxes
Your own private space overlooking the pitch - an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or share special moments with friends and family.
- Your own exclusive and private environment with views of the Selhurst Park pitch
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Optional use of your box on non-matchdays
- 10 or 20-person boxes available
Malcolm Allison
A relaxed, prestigious environment designed in homage to one of Palace’s most charismatic and influential managers, Malcolm Allison.
- Relaxed and informal environment, shared with other Palace fans
- Directors’ Box seating alongside Palace owners and special guests
FriendlyCrystal Palace(A)VCharlton Athletic(H)
FriendlyCrystal Palace(A)VWatford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBrentford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VTottenham Hotspur(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBrighton and Hove Albion(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLeicester City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VNewcastle United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWolverhampton Wanderers(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VAston Villa(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VEverton(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VSouthampton(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VNorwich City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWest Ham United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLiverpool(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VChelsea(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBurnley(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VManchester City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VArsenal(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLeeds United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWatford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VManchester United(H)
Everything you need to know about a seasonal Premium experience at Crystal Palace F.C. can be found in our brand new brochure.
Download now or reach out to our expert team over the phone or on email and start planning your matchday today.