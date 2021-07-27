Skip navigation
Premier League football, taken to a different level.

Experience the best atmosphere in the Premier League, enjoyed from the luxury of a Premium lounge. A Premium experience at Crystal Palace takes your experience of watching top-flight football to the next level.

Experience Premium from just £85+VAT

Packages for our two pre-season games start at just £85+VAT, meaning you can get a taste of a Premium experience for a fraction of the price.

21/22 Season

Seasonal Premium experiences are now on sale for the 2021/22 campaign, allowing you to enjoy first-class service and entertainment all season.

If you have a specific game or celebration in mind for next season, enquire now to speak to our expert team.

Why not get a taste of a Premium experience for just £85+VAT? Premium packages for our pre-season fixtures against Charlton and Watford are now on sale.

Speroni’s Restaurant

Speroni’s restaurant

Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian shot stopper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni such a legendary figure at the club.

  • Warm and vibrant atmosphere with match build-up from Palace legends
  • Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
from£4,200 +VAT
Legends restaurant

The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch - Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to soak up the matchday build-up.

  • Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
  • Pre-match entertainment from club legends
from£4,750 +VAT
The 2010 Club

Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other - a first class lounge with VIP Directors' Box seating allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.

  • Exclusive and intimate environment with a sparkling and canapé reception
  • Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
from£5,250 +VAT
Executive boxes

Your own private space overlooking the pitch - an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or share special moments with friends and family.

  • Your own exclusive and private environment with views of the Selhurst Park pitch
  • Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
  • Optional use of your box on non-matchdays
  • 10 or 20-person boxes available
from£32,000 +VAT
Malcolm Allison

Malcolm Allison

A relaxed, prestigious environment designed in homage to one of Palace’s most charismatic and influential managers, Malcolm Allison.

  • Relaxed and informal environment, shared with other Palace fans
  • Directors’ Box seating alongside Palace owners and special guests
from£2,200 +VAT
SEASONAL PACKAGES SOLD OUT

Seasonal Premium brochure

Everything you need to know about a seasonal Premium experience at Crystal Palace F.C. can be found in our brand new brochure.

Download now or reach out to our expert team over the phone or on email and start planning your matchday today.

Latest hospitality news

