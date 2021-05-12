Available to all Academy Founder Members

When possible, Academy Founder Members are permitted free entry to watch the Under-23s.

While matches were played behind closed doors, all Academy Founder Members were given free access to all live Palace TV broadcasts of Under-23 home league matches.

