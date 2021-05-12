Available to all Academy Founder Members
When possible, Academy Founder Members are permitted free entry to watch the Under-23s.
While matches were played behind closed doors, all Academy Founder Members were given free access to all live Palace TV broadcasts of Under-23 home league matches.
Remember, you can keep up to date with all U23 and U18 fixtures and results on the official Palace app, which is available for free on the App Store and Google Play store.
Available to all Academy Founder Members
All Academy Founder Members have received a limited-edition pin badge.
Available to all Academy Founder Members
Loyalty Points have now been added to all Academy Founder Member ticketing accounts.
To check your balance, go to tickets.cpfc.co.uk, log-in to your account and click PERSONAL DETAILS. If you have any questions about Loyalty Points, email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk.
Available to all Academy Founder Members
With work on the new Academy in progress, we will look to invite all Academy Founder Members for a tour of the site once the development has been completed in 2021.
Naturally, we will need to ensure all COVID-19 precautions are followed.
Available to all Academy Founder Members
All Academy Founder Members will be named on a special sign at the Academy site, which will be installed in early 2021.
We will contact you in due course on this matter, to ensure your details are correct.
Available to Academy Founder Members who directed two-four tickets to the Academy as part of their Season Ticket refund or four+ match tickets
Academy Founder Members will be invited to watch the first-team train when restrictions ease and it is deemed safe to do so.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic access to the first-team training ground is limited to players and staff only.
Available to Academy Founder Members who directed two-four tickets to the Academy as part of their Season Ticket refund
Club Shop gift cards were posted to Academy Founder Members alongside their limited-edition pin badge. Gift cards can be redeemed both online and in store.
Available to Academy Founder Members who directed all four tickets to the Academy as part of their Season Ticket refund
Academy Founder Members will be invited to tour the stadium when it is safe to do so and the government guidelines allow.
Available to Academy Founder Members who directed all four tickets to the Academy as part of their Season Ticket refund
20/21 Gold or Junior Gold Memberships were allocated to all eligible Academy Founder Members.