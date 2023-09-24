FAQs: Digital Tickets
How to enter Selhurst Park
You can do this in three ways.
- Log into the club’s official app and navigate to your Fan Wallet by pressing 1. More (in bottom tray), 2. Tickets, 3 Access Fan Wallet, you will then see your Season Ticket or Match Ticket available to download. Click Add to Wallet. Then follow the on-screen instructions.
- Before the start of the season, each Season Ticket holder was sent an email from Noreply@Ticketmaster.co.uk Your individual Season Ticket link is stored in this email. If you cannot find it, please check your Junk folder. Open the email and scroll down to the bottom where you will see two buttons: Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Please click the relevant button and follow the on-screen instructions.
- You can request your Season Ticket link from the Box Office. Once received on email, please click the link and follow on screen instructions to download to your phone.
Season Ticket holders & match ticket holders who have successfully downloaded their digital tickets/passes will be able to view them at any time by opening either their Apple Wallet (iPhone) or Google Wallet app (Android).
The pass will update automatically within 7 days of each match the supporter is due to attend.
You may need to refresh your Season Ticket from time to time. Please check prior to every match, following the instructions in the video at the top of the page.
Apple: All Face ID iPhones are supported, as are all Touch ID iPhones with the exception of the iPhone 5S. Digital ticketing is also available on all Apple Watch models.
Android: Where possible, phones must run the latest version of Android. Google Wallet must be installed and up to date, and NFC must be enabled.
Before arriving at the Stadium, ensure that your digital ticket is downloaded to the mobile device you intend to use for entry. Once it is stored in your digital wallet, you will not need internet access for your ticket to work, but your device will need to be switched on.
On approach to your entrance, locate your ticket held within your Apple Wallet or Wallet app.
At the turnstile your phone should be held, screen facing up, over the contactless reader. You may also scan the barcode shown on your ticket under the barcode reader.
Please note, each ticket will only work once at the turnstiles – it is not possible to pass your ticket onto anyone else once you have entered the stadium.
If you require any assistance on the day, please speak to the nearest steward.
If your pass has not updated with details of an upcoming fixture you are due to attend, please ensure that it has not already been issued to you another way.
All Season Ticket holders' passes will be loaded with all 19 home Premier League games and will update within seven days of each fixture. Tickets purchased during the sales periods, or purchased via Ticket resale, will be issued as a digital ticket straight after their purchase via email, the game will only display the ticket you have bought
If your ticket is supposed to be on your pass and it hasn't updated, you can follow the troubleshooting steps below. However, we would like to assure you that your pass will still be fine to use provided your ticket has not been shared/re-sold.
Apple/iPhone Users:
You can try manually updating your pass by following these steps:
- Navigate to your pass in your Apple Wallet
- Tap on the three dots
- Turn off "Automatic Updates", wait a moment, then turn it back on
- Alternatively, hold the Season Ticket icon and swipe down.
- Wait for the pass to say “updated just now”
- Once the spinning wheel has disappeared, tap on the back arrow in the top left-hand corner to return to the main pass.
- The next fixture should now be displayed
If you have recently updated your phone and your pass has been removed, then scroll down and click “Edit Passes” to unhide the pass and the follow the above steps to manually update it.
Android Users
- First check you are using the most up to date version of the Google Wallet app (previously GPay)
- Check you don't have multiple tickets attached to your pass by tapping on the pass and swiping left to right on the last fixture.
- Alternatively, we recommend you power your device off and on again.
Even if your pass is showing as expired in your phone's wallet, please be assured that it will still be valid for use.
You can attempt to move your pass into your phone wallet by following the below steps:
iPhone:
- Open your Apple Wallet app
- Tap on "View Expired Passes" (you might need to scroll down if you have lots of passes in your wallet)
- Select the relevant pass, and then select 'Unhide'
- Now go back to the main Apple Wallet screen
- Your pass should reappear
Android/Google:
If your pass shows as “expired” then don’t worry, provided you do not sell it on Ticket Exchange or gift it via Ticket Share (Season Ticket Holders only), and you have the correct ACN(Card Number) when you click on the 3 dots or the “show details” button on your pass, then this will work on the turnstiles for the next game. Your pass is unique to you and your seat.
For anyone experiencing issues downloading their pass or ticket, please try the following useful tips:
Apple Users:
- Ensure you are tapping on 'Apple Wallet' rather than 'Google Wallet' when trying to download it
- Check your pass or ticket has not already downloaded - please click on Apple Wallet to see if your pass is present
- Ensure your phone is receiving Mobile Data for your digital pass or ticket to update correctly.
- Check your Safari settings and make sure you have “Block cookies” and “Block Pop-ups” turned off. Downloads should be set to 'On My iPhone' rather than 'iCloud Drive'.
- Check your settings and if you are using Android, ensure you do not have pop-up blockers enabled.
- Only open the email in your phone’s native mail app. If you are using an alternative mail provider such as Yahoo, AOL or accessing it via the Outlook mail app, please forward the email to your address that utilises your phone’s native mail app.
- If you are using a work phone, you may be blocked from opening certain links and attachments - please forward the email with your digital ticket to your personal phone.
- You may also need to switch your phone off and on again to pick up any updates.
Android Users:
- Ensure you are tapping on 'Google Wallet' not 'Apple Wallet' when trying to download it
- Check that you have Google Wallet already added to your device
- Check your pass or ticket has not already downloaded - please click on 'Google Wallet' to view your pass.
- Set your default browser to Google Chrome (Settings > Apps > Chrome > Browser App > tick Chrome)
- Samsung users may need to set Google Wallet to default (Settings > Apps > Google Wallet > tap Set As Default > tap 'Open Supported Links' > tap 'In This App')
- Ensure your phone is receiving Mobile Data for your digital pass or ticket to update correctly.
- Check your settings and ensure you have no pop-up blockers enabled.
- Only open the email in your phone’s native mail app. If you are using an alternative mail provider such as Yahoo, AOL or accessing it via the Outlook mail app, please forward the email to your address that utilises your phone’s native mail app.
- If you are using a work phone, you may be blocked from opening certain links and attachments - please forward the email with your digital ticket to your personal phone
- You may also need to switch your phone off and on again to pick up any updates.
If you have tried all of the steps above and are still having problems, please contact us as soon as possible via email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or by phone 0333 360 1861
Yes. For Season Ticket holders who do not have a compatible smartphone to download their NFC pass to, you will be able to download their NFC pass to your device if you are accompanying them to the match.
Any fixture changes will automatically update on your mobile Season Ticket.
Please email the boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk using the email subject detailing that you have no access to download a ticket. The Box Office will then arrange for you to collect your tickets on Match Day.