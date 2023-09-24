If your pass has not updated with details of an upcoming fixture you are due to attend, please ensure that it has not already been issued to you another way.

All Season Ticket holders' passes will be loaded with all 19 home Premier League games and will update within seven days of each fixture. Tickets purchased during the sales periods, or purchased via Ticket resale, will be issued as a digital ticket straight after their purchase via email, the game will only display the ticket you have bought

If your ticket is supposed to be on your pass and it hasn't updated, you can follow the troubleshooting steps below. However, we would like to assure you that your pass will still be fine to use provided your ticket has not been shared/re-sold.

Apple/iPhone Users:

You can try manually updating your pass by following these steps:

Navigate to your pass in your Apple Wallet

Tap on the three dots

Turn off "Automatic Updates", wait a moment, then turn it back on

Alternatively, hold the Season Ticket icon and swipe down.

Wait for the pass to say “updated just now”

Once the spinning wheel has disappeared, tap on the back arrow in the top left-hand corner to return to the main pass.

The next fixture should now be displayed

If you have recently updated your phone and your pass has been removed, then scroll down and click “Edit Passes” to unhide the pass and the follow the above steps to manually update it.

Android Users