21/22 Memberships FAQs

Which Membership allows me to buy tickets?

While matches are played in front of reduced capacities, our Gold and Junior Gold Memberships are the only Memberships that give you the chance to enter the Member ballot and purchase tickets for matches if you’re successful. When stadiums return to full capacity, we intend for all of our Memberships to offer ticket access, as well as Gold and Junior Gold Members to be able to take advantage of 72-hour priority ticket access and International Members able to reserve tickets before they go on sale*. *Subject to availability.

Will my Membership guarantee me a ticket?

No. We cannot guarantee Members will be able to purchase tickets for matches. Tickets will be available to Gold and Junior Gold Memberships via a ticket ballot.

How many ballot entries do I get as Gold or Junior Gold Member?

Gold and Junior Members are entitled to enter the ticket ballot for home league games. There is no guarantee that entering the ballot will grant access to purchase tickets.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be made available to Members via the ticket ballot after the Season Ticket renewal and sales period has closed.

How many tickets can I buy per Membership?

Each Member can purchase one ticket per game.

How do I use my Club Shop discount?

When purchasing online, make sure you are using your new Palace Account. It is vital that you have linked your accounts for your Membership benefit to be applied. Once you are logged in, your discount will be automatically added to your basket. If you can’t see the membership discount you expect, please contact shop@cpfc.co.uk. When purchasing in store, show your Membership card at the checkout counter for your discount to be applied.

How do I enter Member competitions and will I be notified when competitions go live?

You will be emailed information regarding Membership competitions as they are opened for entry. Information on how to enter will also be confirmed. To ensure you receive these competition emails, please ensure you are set up to receive our emails here.

What south London partners can I enjoy discounts from?

The club will email you to confirm which club partners and local partners you will be able to access discounts from. As partners are added throughout the year, the club will confirm these via email to the address you have registered with.

When will I receive my Membership pack?

Membership packs are usually delivered within 14 days if you’re using a UK delivery address and 28 days if using an international address.

How do I receive my shirt as part of the Junior Gold Membership?

When purchasing your Junior Gold Membership, you will be able to choose your shirt type and size as part of the joining process. Once confirmed, the shirt will be dispatched with your Membership pack.

Can I receive an adult shirt rather than a junior shirt with my Junior Gold Membership?

Yes, during the shirt selection process you can add an adult shirt to your order. An additional fee of £10 will be charged.

My junior shirt doesn’t fit, can I return it?

Please contact boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk.

When will I receive the digital programmes?

These will be sent 24 hours prior to kick-off before every home game to the email address registered to your account. If you think your email is unsubscribed, you can re-subscribe here.

I’m not receiving emails containing Membership benefits.

It may be possible that you have unsubscribed from club communications. To make sure you haven't, click here and check. Another possible explanation is that you are not using the email registered to your account. To check this go to your account page in your Palace Account. Finally, check your spam, junk and promotions folders. If you have checked all of the above and are still not having any luck, please contact boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk.

I’m a Season Ticket holder. Can I still purchase a Membership?

Yes, we have specific Memberships for our Season Ticket holders to benefit from the amazing benefits our Members do. These can be purchased when a Season Ticket holder is logged in to their Season Ticket account. Season Ticket holders will also receive a discount on Adult Gold Memberships.

When will my Membership expire?

Memberships expire after the final game of the Premier League season.

If I pay monthly, can I cancel during the season?

No, if you choose to pay monthly you will still be committed to paying the full cost of your Membership over the course of the season.

Will there be the usual Member events during the season?

It is our intention to host the usual Member events during the season, as well as a range of new events for our Members. All events are dependent on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do I receive Loyalty Points with my Membership?