FAQs: Palace TV+ 21/22
Palace TV+ is a new subscription service, which gives supporters access to live broadcasts of selected pre-season friendlies and selected Academy matches, and live audio commentary of competitive first-team matches.
There are a range of packages available to suit you - and please note, you can also purchase a Gold Membership / Junior Gold Membership / International Membership - all of which include a Palace TV+ subscription and access to the broadcasts.
No. We do not have those rights. However, you can listen to audio commentary of all the club’s Premier League matches through a Palace TV+ subscription.
Palace TV+ will show: selected pre-season friendlies and selected Academy matches, the manager’s pre-match weekly press conference, and live audio commentary of competitive first-team matches.
There are several different ways to become a Palace TV+ subscriber:
Palace TV+ Pre-season bundle (only available during pre-season)
For £14.99 you will be able to watch every pre-season friendly which is selected for broadcast. This price will reduce to £9.99 after the first two games. At the end of pre-season, you will need to purchase a Weekly, Monthly or Annual pass to use Palace TV+.
Weekly pass (only available from August 2nd 2021)
You will be charged £1.99 on a recurring basis, however you can cancel at any time. With a Weekly pass, you will be able to watch live broadcasts of selected pre-season and Academy matches, as well as listen to live audio commentary of first-team games for a week from when you purchase.
Monthly pass (only available from August 2nd 2021)
You will be charged £3.99 on a recurring basis, however you can cancel at any time. With a Monthly pass, you will be able to watch live broadcasts of selected pre-season and Academy matches, as well as listen to live audio commentary of first-team games for a month from when you purchase.
Annual pass
You will be charged £29.99 on a recurring basis, however you can cancel at any time. With an Annual pass, you will be able to watch live broadcasts of selected pre-season and Academy matches, as well as listen to live audio commentary of first-team games for a year from when you purchase.
Alternatively, you can join as a Gold, Junior Eagle Gold or International Member and you will have Palace TV+ included in your Membership.
- Palace TV+ Pre-season bundle: £14.99 (reduced to £9.99 after first two games)
- Annual pass: £29.99
- Weekly pass: £1.99 (only available from August 2nd 2021)
- Monthly pass: £3.99 (only available from August 2nd 2021)
These are the prices for any user in the world if they purchase through cpfc.co.uk - in GBP.
You can purchase a subscription on the Palace website here
Or, you can purchase it through the Palace app. If you purchase through the app you will be charged in your local currency.
Yes, weekly, monthly and annual passes will all automatically renew at the end of your subscription period, and be charged to the payment method you used. You can cancel at any time either through your account or app store.
Firstly , you will need to create a Palace Account (free of charge) to be able to purchase a pass, you can do so here - or you can do so on the official Palace app.
You can then purchase Palace TV+ on the Palace website or on the Palace app.
On the app, navigate to Memberships by clicking on ‘more’ and then ‘Memberships’ - here you will be able to purchase either a Palace TV+ pass, or a Gold, Junior Eagle Gold or International Membership. Alternatively, if there is a live broadcast currently 'on', there is a 'record/live' icon in the top right hand corner of the home screen - click that to access the payment screen.
Alternatively, you can join as a Gold, Junior Eagle Gold or International Member, which all include Palace TV+ - you can view our packages here.
An Annual pass will last for 12 months from when you purchase.
Subscriptions can be cancelled at any time.
If you purchased your pass through the App store (on Apple or Android devices), you must cancel on the relevant App store.
If you purchased through the cpfc.co.uk website, you can cancel from within your Account page.
Please email palacetvsupport@streamamg.com detailing your specific issue in the first instance. Please note refunds will not be given for any issues reported after the match in question has been played.
No, your previous subscription will be closed and you will need to start a new Palace TV+ subscription.
There will be weeks in the season where no fixtures are played - we would advise cancelling Weekly subscriptions for these weeks. Refunds will not be given for weeks where no matches are played.
There will also likely be no games played in June 2022 - we would advise supporters to cancel Weekly and Monthly subscriptions for this month, however no refunds will be given should supporters not cancel, nor for Annual passes in this instance.
We can confirm that live broadcasts will be available for the pre-season games against: Walsall (17 July, 13:00 BST), Ipswich Town (24 July, 15:00 BST) and Charlton (27 July, 18:00 BST) with the prospect of more to be confirmed soon.
If you are a Gold, Junior Eagle Gold or International Member, you will automatically be able to watch selected live pre-season and Academy broadcasts. Simply visit cpfc.co.uk/palace-tv or click the LIVE pulsating icon in the top right hand corner of your app, this icon will only be available when a live broadcast is in progress. You will need to be logged into your account to be granted access.
To watch or listen to live broadcasts, you will need to have one of the following entitlements on your account:
- Gold Membership
- Junior Eagle Gold Membership
- International Membership
- Palace TV+ Pre-season bundle (pre-season only)
- Palace TV+ Weekly pass
- Palace TV+ Monthly pass
- Palace TV+ Annual pass
Please allow up to 15 minutes after purchase for you to gain access to a broadcast. If you still can’t access a broadcast, it could be possible that you are logged in with the wrong email address. If you are logged into the correct account and can’t access a broadcast, please email palacetvsupport@streamamg.com.
Live broadcasts of pre-season and Academy matches will usually start 30 minute before kick-off, whilst audio commentary of first-team matches will usually start five minutes before kick-off.
Try restarting your device and reloading the Palace app. If your device still isn’t working, if possible, login to your Palace account in the Palace app on someone else’s device.
If you are on web, please try closing and reopening your browser.
Once you are subscribed or a Gold, Junior Eagle Gold or International Member, you can watch live broadcasts on Palace TV+ either through the app or on the Palace website. But you must ensure you are logged in with the account your subscription is registered to.
When a live broadcast is in progress, you will see a pulsating circle in the top right hand corner of the home screen on the app - click on this to watch or listen to the broadcast.
On the Palace website, navigate to Palace TV and click on the live broadcast you want to watch in the live broadcast section.
Live broadcasts typically start 30 minutes before kick-off. Live commentary of first-team games will usually begin five minutes before kick-off. We have recently switched to a new technical provider - so we encourage supporters to attempt to access the stream an hour or so before kick-off.
Live audio commentary of matches can be found in the broadcast section of Palace TV, and on the app - simply click the live pulsating icon in the top right hand corner of your app.
If you've forgotten your Palace account username and / or password then please click on the relevant Forgot Password link on the login screen.
Yes, if you are listening to live commentary through Palace TV+ on the Palace app, you can continue to use your phone and the audio commentary will continue playing.
If you haven’t received a confirmation email, it may be in your spam, junk or promotions folder. If you still haven’t been sent one, please check your Palace account profile for confirmation of your purchase.
You can watch of listen to live broadcasts either through the Palace website, or on the official Palace app.
Devices must meet the the specs shown in the following question. You can cast a live broadcast to a smart TV through a Chromecast. However, this feature is not available yet via the CPFC app, so if you wish to cast, please do so through a mobile internet window / or your desktop, and not via the app.
You will need the following:
- A wifi or broadband connection with a minimum download speed of at least 1.2mbps with latency not exceeding 100ms for SD and 4mbps with latency not exceeding 50ms for HD.
- Processor: 2.33GHz or faster x86-compatible processor, or Intel® AtomTM 1.6GHz or faster processor for netbooks;
- Memory: 2GB (1GB for netbooks) 128MB of graphics memory.
- Operating Systems: Windows 8.1 or later, Mac 9+
- Browsers: latest versions of Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome
- Safari; 512MB of RAM (1GB of RAM recommended for netbooks)
- Mobiles & Tablets: Operating System: Android 6+, IOS 9+ and the very latest edition of the official club app.
Is your connection fast enough? Try to stop all current downloads, videos you are watching or torrents and visit http://www.speedtest.net. Test your download speed. Results should show a minimum of at least 2Mbps to process streamed content along with usual browsing activities efficiently. You will need to have a stable connection to watch or listen to live broadcasts.
The live video or audio commentary player will only be live from 30 minutes before kick-off. If the club are playing and you are receiving this message, please contact Customer Service by emailing: palacetvsupport@streamamg.com.
In the first instance, please check if your query is answered in these Palace TV+ FAQs.
If your query is not answered in the FAQ document, please email the details of your query to palacetvsupport@streamamg.com - including email address / Membership type, device you are viewing on, browser / app you are using, and details of your issue.
IMPORTANT: Please note - you will receive an automated response in the first instance which refers you to the FAQs. You MUST reply to that email once again with all the original details, or the Support Staff will not receive your issue.
They will be in touch with you as soon as possible.
Yes, you can watch anywhere in the world.
You can cast a live broadcast to a smart TV through a Chromecast. However, this feature is not available yet via the CPFC app, so if you wish to cast, please do so through a mobile internet window / or your desktop, and not via the app.
Don't worry - as long as your Profile shows 'Palace TV+' - you are all set for your annual pass.
Try pressing pause and then play again, if this doesn't work try restarting your browser of app. If you're still unable to access the broadcast, contact palacetvsupport@streamamg.com