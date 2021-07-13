There are several different ways to become a Palace TV+ subscriber:

Palace TV+ Pre-season bundle (only available during pre-season)

For £14.99 you will be able to watch every pre-season friendly which is selected for broadcast. This price will reduce to £9.99 after the first two games. At the end of pre-season, you will need to purchase a Weekly, Monthly or Annual pass to use Palace TV+.

Weekly pass (only available from August 2nd 2021)

You will be charged £1.99 on a recurring basis, however you can cancel at any time. With a Weekly pass, you will be able to watch live broadcasts of selected pre-season and Academy matches, as well as listen to live audio commentary of first-team games for a week from when you purchase.

Monthly pass (only available from August 2nd 2021)

You will be charged £3.99 on a recurring basis, however you can cancel at any time. With a Monthly pass, you will be able to watch live broadcasts of selected pre-season and Academy matches, as well as listen to live audio commentary of first-team games for a month from when you purchase.

Annual pass

You will be charged £29.99 on a recurring basis, however you can cancel at any time. With an Annual pass, you will be able to watch live broadcasts of selected pre-season and Academy matches, as well as listen to live audio commentary of first-team games for a year from when you purchase.

Alternatively, you can join as a Gold, Junior Eagle Gold or International Member and you will have Palace TV+ included in your Membership.