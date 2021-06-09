If you wish to organise a half-time screen message, please contact reception@cpfc.co.uk stating which game you intend the message for, and provide us with a message and photo to display.

Please also provide us with a contact number so that our accounts team can contact you to take a £15 payment.

Please note the screen is only visible from certain areas of the ground, so if you advise us where you will be sitting, we can confirm whether you will be able to see the screen or not. The cut-off time is three days before a game.

PA messages are free of charge. Email reception@cpfc.co.uk with your message and state which game you want the message to be read out at. The cut-off time is three days before a game.

Please be aware that we may be unable to accommodate your request as normal while games are played behind closed doors.

Limited spaces on the programme messageboard will be available for the 2021/22 season for free.

Please email programme@cpfc.co.uk with an image and message of 30 words or fewer and state the fixture you would like your message to be printed for.