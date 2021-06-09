When playing in front of reduced capacity crowds and at full capacity, only Members and Season Ticket holders are able to purchase tickets.
A bag/backpack small enough to fit under your seat will be allowed into the ground subject to a full search at the turnstiles
If anything is not allowed into the ground you will be able to leave it securely at the Information Centre by Entrance 9. This service is free of charge.
The Information Centre opens three hours prior to kick-off and will close approximately half an hour after the final whistle.
Supporters are permitted to bring homemade picnic-style food into the stadium as well as one 500ml factory sealed bottle of soft drink/water.
Children’s refillable drink bottles and thermos flasks containing hot drinks will be permitted at the discretion of the safety officer, however outside catering is not allowed unless it has been purchased from the Fanzone.
Small umbrellas are permitted. Large ones must be left at the Information Centre beside the Fanzone.
Please be aware that all Crystal Palace matches are currently played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yes, we provide a complimentary audio commentary service which can be accessed from anywhere inside the stadium.
In order to arrange a radio and headset please contact Pam Groves on 020 8768 6080 or email pam.groves@cpfc.co.uk.
Children under the age of two are not permitted to attend games at Selhurst Park unless written authorisation from the Matchday Safety Officer has been issued ahead of the game. All requests should be made via the following email address: ben.collins@cpfc.co.uk.
Children over the age of two are permitted to attend games, but they must have a valid ticket.
Crystal Palace Stadium Tours are currently in development. To register your interest and be added to our database to receive information around the launch time, please email tours@cpfc.co.uk.
Some Premium Matchday Packages include a tour. For more information contact sales@cpfc.co.uk or explore our Premium Matchday Packages further by clicking here.
If you wish to organise a half-time screen message, please contact reception@cpfc.co.uk stating which game you intend the message for, and provide us with a message and photo to display.
Please also provide us with a contact number so that our accounts team can contact you to take a £15 payment.
Please note the screen is only visible from certain areas of the ground, so if you advise us where you will be sitting, we can confirm whether you will be able to see the screen or not. The cut-off time is three days before a game.
PA messages are free of charge. Email reception@cpfc.co.uk with your message and state which game you want the message to be read out at. The cut-off time is three days before a game.
Please be aware that we may be unable to accommodate your request as normal while games are played behind closed doors.
Limited spaces on the programme messageboard will be available for the 2021/22 season for free.
Please email programme@cpfc.co.uk with an image and message of 30 words or fewer and state the fixture you would like your message to be printed for.
Mascot places are available for children aged 5-14 and spaces are limited. To enquire about availability and for all information, please contact Liam on 020 8768 6004 or email liam.connery@cpfc.co.uk.
Crystal Palace F.C. is committed to promoting equality and diversity across the whole club including its players, staff and supporters. We want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is welcoming to all, and that supporters feel safe.
We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park.
You can report discrimination on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service.
The service is simple to use. If you are witnessing anti-social behaviour close to you, whether it be foul language, abuse of any sort, people blocking your view or anything else that is causing upset or offence, just send us a text message.
The number is 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669).
Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: FOUL LANGUAGE, RACISM, SMOKING, STANDING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible.
For example, text the keyword and any additional detail: eg. FOUL LANGUAGE - I'm in the Main Stand, Block C, Row 12, Seat 22. Man in blue hat and black leather jacket, shouting abusive chants towards a player.
Your text message can also be anonymous and all information will be treated in confidence. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.
Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a CPFC staff member.
Each text message costs one standard message at your network rate.
You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues. They will do their best to help.