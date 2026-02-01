Jo Potter's side will be looking to make it SIX Barclays Women Super League 2 wins in a row today, as they take on seventh-place Southampton at St Mary's.
Here is how you can watch the game at home..
Jo Potter's side will be looking to make it SIX Barclays Women Super League 2 wins in a row today, as they take on seventh-place Southampton at St Mary's.
Here is how you can watch the game at home..
The game kicks off on Sunday, 1st February at 14:00 GMT at St Mary's in Southampton and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The original Southampton Women's F.C. was founded in 1970 and was incredibly successful, winning eight of the first 11 Women's FA Cup Finals between 1970 and 1981, making them one of the most decorated teams in the competition's early history.
The current Southampton FC Women's earned promotion to the WSL2 in 2022, and have remained in the league ever since.
Palace Manager Jo Potter's assistant coach Remi Allen, was the head coach at Southampton from July 2024 to February 2025.