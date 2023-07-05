Skip navigation
The platform, which can be accessed here, is set to enhance the online ticket experience for Palace fans through a streamlined purchase flow and the option to use new payment methods including Apple and Google Pay on selected products. Adding Friends & Family to your account is really easy with just six simple steps to follow, which will enable you to share tickets with those close to you.

Key information for supporters

  • All supporters can use their existing Palace account to access the new ticketing website.
    • All of your personal details have been carried over automatically, including your existing Client Reference number.
  • Following feedback from supporters, Friends & Family have been reset and can be re-added by following the below steps:
    • Once logged in, click the profile icon in the top right of your screen.
    • Then, click VIEW ACCOUNT MENU.
    • Click into ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT and select FRIENDS & FAMILY.
    • Click ‘ADD MEMBERS’.
    • Enter the Client Reference number and Surname of the account you wish to add, and then click ‘SEARCH’.
    • Click ‘ADD MEMBER’.
    • Your Friends & Family list has now been updated.
    • You can choose between two levels of privileges for each account listed under your Friends & Family; you can either:
      • Assign digital products (e.g. tickets) to the Friends & Family account, or
      • Manage all the digital products in that account on their behalf.
      • Please note: if you are requesting to manage another user’s tickets, they will be sent an email requesting permission.

The new website’s improvements include:

  • The ability to pay for products using both Apple Pay or Google Pay; available on selected products, including match tickets, with more to be added in the coming weeks.
  • Better streamlined user journeys, reducing the average number of clicks required to purchase a product.
  • An improved mobile purchase journey through the official Crystal Palace app.
  • The ability to go through a ticket/membership purchase journey in a variety of other languages: French, Spanish, German, Norwegian and Swedish.
  • Tickets for supporters with disabilities or accessibility requirements will also be able to be purchased in a much-improved online journey.
  • Due to launch in the future, new functionality will allow supporters to preview the entire stadium in 3D the view from every seat before picking the one they want.

The quickest and easiest way to purchase products remains online and there will not be any new booking fees nor charges applied; however, supporters can alternatively call 0333 360 1861 to speak to our team, with the club’s Box office function remaining the same.

As this is a new platform, we are continuously testing and adding new functionality. If you encounter a bug or an issue, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk to alert us; thank you for your help.

Please note that Season Ticket holders are not currently able to download their tickets, but please rest assured you will be able to do this in the coming weeks. You will still be able to see your Season Ticket in your Purchase History within your account.

FAQs
How to link your ticketing account (Client Reference Number)

All of your details have been carried over automatically, including your existing Client Reference Number. You can view these on your CPFC Profile page.

If you haven’t already got a Client Reference Number, one will be automatically assigned to your account when you log in to the new ticket website.

How to unlink your ticketing account (Client Reference Number)

If you think you have the wrong Client Reference Number linked or do not see what you’d expect to see in your Profile, you can unlink your account by contacting the Box Office.

How do I change my personal details or password?

All of your details have been carried over to the new ticketing site automatically, including your existing Client Reference Number.

To change any personal details, change them on your Palace account and they will automatically filter through to ticketing system.

