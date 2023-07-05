The platform, which can be accessed here, is set to enhance the online ticket experience for Palace fans through a streamlined purchase flow and the option to use new payment methods including Apple and Google Pay on selected products. Adding Friends & Family to your account is really easy with just six simple steps to follow, which will enable you to share tickets with those close to you.
Key information for supporters
- All supporters can use their existing Palace account to access the new ticketing website.
- All of your personal details have been carried over automatically, including your existing Client Reference number.
- Following feedback from supporters, Friends & Family have been reset and can be re-added by following the below steps:
- Once logged in, click the profile icon in the top right of your screen.
- Then, click VIEW ACCOUNT MENU.
- Click into ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT and select FRIENDS & FAMILY.
- Click ‘ADD MEMBERS’.
- Enter the Client Reference number and Surname of the account you wish to add, and then click ‘SEARCH’.
- Click ‘ADD MEMBER’.
- Your Friends & Family list has now been updated.
- You can choose between two levels of privileges for each account listed under your Friends & Family; you can either:
- Assign digital products (e.g. tickets) to the Friends & Family account, or
- Manage all the digital products in that account on their behalf.
- Please note: if you are requesting to manage another user’s tickets, they will be sent an email requesting permission.