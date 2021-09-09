Skip navigation
IMPORTANT: Mobile Season Ticket downloads will be temporarily paused to those who have not done so at 9am on September 21st, ahead of the Brighton match. Anyone who does not download their Mobile Season Ticket before then will be emailed an e-ticket well in advance of the match.

Please ensure you have read the announcement story HERE, as this contains crucial information.

Please arrive at Selhurst Park well in advance of kick-off to reduce the chance of queues.

On matchdays, support is available at the Box Office which is located within the Club Shop, or at a ‘reprint station’ – locations of which will be detailed prior to each matchday.

FAQs
How do I download my Season Ticket?

Adult Season Ticket holders can download their tickets in one of two ways:

  1. Download your ticket to your smartphone straight from the official Crystal Palace app. Click HERE for Apple devices and HERE for Android users.

  2. Download your ticket to your smartphone straight from tickets.cpfc.co.uk

Instructions on how to do either of these two options can be found HERE.

I am trying to download my ticket to an Android device but it is not working?

Mobile tickets will work on most Android phones purchased since 2015 if they are operating the latest software & have Google Pay installed. You must also enable NFC in settings. If you are having trouble with your browser, try using an alternative browser; we recommend Google Chrome as the default browser. You must be signed in with Chrome with the Google account you use on the Play Store. This will ensure that your ticket is added to the correct account.

Can I share my ticket with someone else?

Please email the BoxOffice@cpfc.co.uk who will arrange an e-ticket.

Supporters with mobile tickets disaplying a QR code must NOT screenshot their ticket and send to another fan - it will not work.

What do I do if I don’t own a smartphone?

If you do not have a smartphone, please email the Box Office at BoxOffice@cpfc.co.uk with the email subject line ‘no smartphone’. To help us deal with your enquiry quickly, please include your Client Ref. and rest assured, we will make alternative arrangements for you.

I am aged 16 and under - how do I download my Season Ticket?

All Season Ticket holders aged 16 and under will gain access to Selhurst Park using a Season Ticket card; these cards have been posted out and should arrive soon. Mobile Tickets will also work for U16s if you have these loaded into your Apple Wallet / Google Pay.

Can I print my digital ticket?

No, a printed version of your digital ticket will not allow access to Selhurst Park. Entry with a digital ticket will only work using a smartphone.

What happens if my phone battery dies while on the way to the match?

We recommend all supporters ensure they have sufficient phone battery before setting off for the match. If your phone does run out of battery, please visit the Box Office inside the Selhurst Park Club Shop.

Do you need to have phone reception at Selhurst Park to use your Mobile Ticket?

No. As long as you have your Mobile Ticket saved in your Apple Wallet / Google Pay in advance of arriving at the stadium, you do not require phone signal. Please make sure you have sufficient battery and turn your screen brightness up!

How do I know if my phone is compatible and will work with Mobile Ticketing, and what do I do if it doesn't work on my phone?

Mobile Ticketing is compatible with iPhone 7 or any of the newer iPhone models, and most Android phones purchased since 2015.

Android users will need to ensure Google Pay is installed and set as the default payment mechanism, and enable NFC in settings. If Android users are having trouble with their browser, try using an alternative; we recommend Google Chrome as the default browser. You must be signed in with Chrome with the Google account you use on the Play Store. This will ensure that your ticket is added to the correct account.

If you do not have a smartphone, or have an incompatible phone, please email BoxOffice@cpfc.co.uk with the email subject line ‘No smartphone’ including your Client Ref. and all other relevant details.

I’m having trouble downloading my friend / family member’s Season Ticket on the CPFC app, what should I do?

Some users have experienced issues when downloading multiple Mobile Season Tickets for friends / family members. Please try downloading your Ticket(s) via the website (https://tickets.cpfc.co.uk/default.aspx) in this instance (Option 2 shown here).