IMPORTANT: Mobile Season Ticket downloads will be temporarily paused to those who have not done so at 9am on September 21st, ahead of the Brighton match. Anyone who does not download their Mobile Season Ticket before then will be emailed an e-ticket well in advance of the match.

Please ensure you have read the announcement story HERE, as this contains crucial information.

Please arrive at Selhurst Park well in advance of kick-off to reduce the chance of queues.

On matchdays, support is available at the Box Office which is located within the Club Shop, or at a ‘reprint station’ – locations of which will be detailed prior to each matchday.