To place your match ticket up for re-sale, please follow the below steps:

Login to your ticketing account with the email address associated with your Season Ticket. Click the ‘Your Account’ icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen; this should have a red dot to signify you have a notification. You will then see Manage Tickets; this will display how many tickets you have access to manage. Click 'Manage Tickets', and then you will be able to see the games that you can manage tickets for. Select the game and then click on the seats you would like to put on the Resale platform. Click 'Sell on Ticket Resale'. Click 'Review Order'. Agree to the Terms and Conditions and click 'Complete Purchase'.

You can withdraw your ticket from Resale by clicking 'Posted on Ticket Resale' and then clicking 'Withdraw'.

Once your ticket has been resold you will receive an email confirmation; you will not then be able to withdraw this ticket or have it returned.