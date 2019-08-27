Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Colchester United

Palace 0 Colchester Utd 0

Palace0
Colchester Utd0
Tue 27 Aug 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

League CupSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(5).
98'

Penalty Shootout ends

Penalty Shootout ends, Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(5).
98'

goal

Goal! Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(5). Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
97'

goal

Goal! Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(4). Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
97'

goal

Goal! Crystal Palace 0(3), Colchester United 0(4). Paris Cowan-Hall (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
96'

goal

Goal! Crystal Palace 0(3), Colchester United 0(3). Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
96'

goal

Goal! Crystal Palace 0(2), Colchester United 0(3). Jevani Brown (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
95'

goal

Goal! Crystal Palace 0(2), Colchester United 0(2). Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
94'

goal

Goal! Crystal Palace 0(1), Colchester United 0(2). Frank Nouble (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
94'

goal

Goal! Crystal Palace 0(1), Colchester United 0(1). Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
93'

goal

Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0(1). Luke Norris (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
92'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalty-Shootout

Penalty Shootout begins Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0.
90'+5'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
90'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
90'+1'

free kick won

Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

free kick won

Jevani Brown (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

Substitution

Colchester United
Courtney
Senior(7)
off
Paris
Cowan-Hall(11)
on
84'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
80'

Substitution

Colchester United
Luke
Gambin(26)
off
Jevani
Brown(10)
on
79'

free kick won

Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

miss

Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
78'

corner

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
77'

Substitution

Colchester United
Ben
Stevenson(24)
off
Noah
Chilvers(27)
on
75'

free kick won

Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Max
Meyer(7)
off
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
72'

free kick won

Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

corner

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
70'

Yellow Card

Cahill(24)
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'

free kick won

Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'

free kick won

Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'

corner

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Sam Woods.
65'

miss

Attempt missed. Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Nouble with a cross.
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross following a corner.
63'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Jackson.
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Connor
Wickham(21)
off
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
on
61'

free kick won

Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'

free kick won

Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Connor Wickham tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
56'

free kick won

Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
54'

free kick won

Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
50'

free kick won

Luke Gambin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Martin
Kelly(34)
off
Gary
Cahill(24)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross following a corner.
45'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
44'

offside

Offside, Colchester United. Tom Eastman tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.
43'

free kick won

Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luke Prosser (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Eastman with a headed pass.
40'

free kick won

Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'

free kick won

Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Tom Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Stevenson with a cross following a corner.
35'

corner

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
34'

free kick won

Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'

post

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
30'

free kick won

Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McCarthy.
27'

free kick won

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

offside

Offside, Colchester United. Courtney Senior tries a through ball, but Frank Nouble is caught offside.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
24'

free kick won

Luke Gambin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'

free kick won

Luke Gambin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

free kick won

Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Gambin following a set piece situation.
18'

free kick won

Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Nouble.
17'

free kick won

Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a through ball.
8'

corner

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Sam Woods.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Norris.
6'

corner

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
5'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
5'

free kick won

Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
1'

corner

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
34
Martin Kelly
DF
substitution icon45'
35
Sam Woods
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
22
James McCarthy
MF
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
23
Víctor Camarasa
MF
7
Max Meyer
S
substitution icon73'
17
Christian Benteke
S
21
Connor Wickham
S
substitution icon63'

Substitutes

8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon73'
11
Wilfried Zaha
substitution icon63'
19
Stephen Henderson
24
Gary Cahill
substitution icon45'
70'
36
Nikola Tavares
37
Nya Kirby

Starting lineup

1
Dean Gerken
GK
21
Ryan Clampin
DF
5
Luke Prosser
DF
2
Ryan Jackson
DF
18
Tom Eastman
DF
7
Courtney Senior
MF
substitution icon90'
24
Ben Stevenson
MF
substitution icon77'
14
Brandon Comley
MF
26
Luke Gambin
MF
substitution icon80'
45
Frank Nouble
S
9
Luke Norris
S

Substitutes

10
Jevani Brown
substitution icon80'
11
Paris Cowan-Hall
substitution icon90'
17
Cameron James
19
Ollie Kensdale
27
Noah Chilvers
substitution icon77'
29
Ethan Ross
49
Kwame Poku
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Colchester United
Possession
67%
33%
Shots on target
4
2
Shots off target
6
5
Corners
3
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
16
Offsides
0
0
