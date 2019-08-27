Crystal Palace vs Colchester United

Match ends, Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(5).
98'
Penalty Shootout ends
Penalty Shootout ends, Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(5).
98'
goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(5). Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
97'
goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(4). Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
97'
goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 0(3), Colchester United 0(4). Paris Cowan-Hall (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
96'
goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 0(3), Colchester United 0(3). Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
96'
goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 0(2), Colchester United 0(3). Jevani Brown (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
95'
goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 0(2), Colchester United 0(2). Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
94'
goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 0(1), Colchester United 0(2). Frank Nouble (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
94'
goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 0(1), Colchester United 0(1). Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
93'
goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0(1). Luke Norris (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
92'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty-Shootout
Penalty Shootout begins Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0.
90'+5'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
90'+1'
free kick won
Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
Jevani Brown (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
Substitution
Courtney
Senior(7)
off
Paris
Cowan-Hall(11)
on
84'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
80'
Substitution
Luke
Gambin(26)
off
Jevani
Brown(10)
on
79'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
78'
corner
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
77'
Substitution
Ben
Stevenson(24)
off
Noah
Chilvers(27)
on
75'
free kick won
Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
73'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)
off
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
72'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
corner
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
70'
Yellow Card
Cahill(24)
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
free kick won
Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
corner
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Sam Woods.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Nouble with a cross.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross following a corner.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Jackson.
63'
Substitution
Connor
Wickham(21)
off
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
on
61'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
free kick won
Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Connor Wickham tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
56'
free kick won
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
54'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
50'
free kick won
Luke Gambin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)
off
Gary
Cahill(24)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross following a corner.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
44'
offside
Offside, Colchester United. Tom Eastman tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.
43'
free kick won
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luke Prosser (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Eastman with a headed pass.
40'
free kick won
Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
free kick won
Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Tom Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Stevenson with a cross following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
34'
free kick won
Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'
post
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
30'
free kick won
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McCarthy.
27'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
offside
Offside, Colchester United. Courtney Senior tries a through ball, but Frank Nouble is caught offside.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
24'
free kick won
Luke Gambin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Luke Gambin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Gambin following a set piece situation.
18'
free kick won
Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Nouble.
17'
free kick won
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a through ball.
8'
corner
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Sam Woods.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Norris.
6'
corner
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
5'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
5'
free kick won
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
1'
corner
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
