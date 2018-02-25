Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Palace 0 Spurs 1

Palace0
Spurs1
Kane88'
Sun 25 Feb 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
90'+4'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
90'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+2'

free kick won

Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

Tottenham Hotspur Goal

Tottenham Hotspur
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur
Harry
Kane(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
88'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
87'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Lee Chung-yong
Lee Chung-yong(14)
on
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
85'

free kick won

Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Damien
Delaney(27)
on
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
82'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James McArthur.
81'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
80'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur
Mousa
Dembélé(19)
off
Son Heung-Min(7)
on
80'

start delay

Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
76'

free kick won

Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
72'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
71'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
69'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
68'

free kick won

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur
Erik
Lamela(11)
off
Lucas Moura(27)
on
64'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
60'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
59'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dele Alli.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
45'+1'

Yellow Card

Dembélé(19)
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
45'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
43'

free kick won

Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
30'

offside

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
28'

free kick won

Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies.
22'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'

free kick won

Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
13'

free kick won

Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'

free kick won

Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
11'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
8'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
8'

free kick won

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dele Alli.
1'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon85'
24
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
DF
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
18
James McArthur
MF
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
17
Christian Benteke
S
9
Alexander Sørloth
S
10
Andros Townsend
S
substitution icon87'

Substitutes

14
Lee Chung-yong
substitution icon87'
23
Pape Souaré
27
Damien Delaney
substitution icon85'
28
Jason Eyenga Lokilo
30
Dion Henry
31
Erdal Rakip
36
Nya Kirby

Starting lineup

1
Hugo Lloris
GK
15
Eric Dier
DF
33
Ben Davies
DF
6
Davinson Sánchez
DF
24
Serge Aurier
DF
12
Victor Wanyama
MF
19
Mousa Dembélé
MF
45'+1'
substitution icon80'
11
Erik Lamela
MF
substitution icon66'
20
Dele Alli
MF
23
Christian Eriksen
MF
10
Harry Kane
S
88'

Substitutes

2
Kieran Trippier
3
Danny Rose
7
Son Heung-Min
substitution icon80'
13
Michel Vorm
17
Moussa Sissoko
21
Juan Foyth
27
Lucas Moura
substitution icon66'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Tottenham Hotspur
Possession
24%
76%
Shots on target
3
4
Shots off target
1
6
Corners
3
13
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
5
10
Offsides
0
0
MUN
2-1
CHE

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon85'
24
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
DF
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
18
James McArthur
MF
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
17
Christian Benteke
S
9
Alexander Sørloth
S
10
Andros Townsend
S
substitution icon87'

Substitutes

14
Lee Chung-yong
substitution icon87'
23
Pape Souaré
27
Damien Delaney
substitution icon85'
28
Jason Eyenga Lokilo
30
Dion Henry
31
Erdal Rakip
36
Nya Kirby

Starting lineup

1
Hugo Lloris
GK
15
Eric Dier
DF
33
Ben Davies
DF
6
Davinson Sánchez
DF
24
Serge Aurier
DF
12
Victor Wanyama
MF
19
Mousa Dembélé
MF
45'+1'
substitution icon80'
11
Erik Lamela
MF
substitution icon66'
20
Dele Alli
MF
23
Christian Eriksen
MF
10
Harry Kane
S
88'

Substitutes

2
Kieran Trippier
3
Danny Rose
7
Son Heung-Min
substitution icon80'
13
Michel Vorm
17
Moussa Sissoko
21
Juan Foyth
27
Lucas Moura
substitution icon66'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Tottenham Hotspur
Possession
24%
76%
Shots on target
3
4
Shots off target
1
6
Corners
3
13
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
5
10
Offsides
0
0
MUN
2-1
CHE
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
90'+4'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
90'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+2'

free kick won

Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

Tottenham Hotspur Goal

Tottenham Hotspur
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur
Harry
Kane(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
88'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
87'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Lee Chung-yong
Lee Chung-yong(14)
on
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
85'

free kick won

Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Damien
Delaney(27)
on
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
82'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James McArthur.
81'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
80'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur
Mousa
Dembélé(19)
off
Son Heung-Min(7)
on
80'

start delay

Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
76'

free kick won

Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
72'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
71'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
69'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
68'

free kick won

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur
Erik
Lamela(11)
off
Lucas Moura(27)
on
64'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
60'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
59'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dele Alli.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
45'+1'

Yellow Card

Dembélé(19)
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
45'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
43'

free kick won

Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
30'

offside

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
28'

free kick won

Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies.
22'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'

free kick won

Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
13'

free kick won

Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'

free kick won

Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
11'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
8'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
8'

free kick won

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dele Alli.
1'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.