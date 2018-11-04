Skip navigation
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea 3 Palace 1

Chelsea3
Morata32' 65'
Pedro70'
Palace1
Townsend53'
Sun 04 Nov 16:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueStamford Bridge

Full-Time

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a through ball.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
89'

free kick won

Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

free kick won

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

Yellow Card

Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
86'

free kick won

Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

offside

Offside, Chelsea. Pedro tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
81'

free kick won

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
80'

Substitution

Chelsea
Jorginho(5)
off
Cesc
Fàbregas(4)
on
80'

miss

Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
72'

free kick won

David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Max
Meyer(7)
off
Jordan
Ayew(14)
on
70'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Pedro(11)
Goal! Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 1. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.
65'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Álvaro
Morata(29)
Goal! Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 1. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a cross following a set piece situation.
65'

free kick won

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'

Substitution

Chelsea
Ross
Barkley(8)
off
Mateo
Kovacic(17)
on
64'

Substitution

Chelsea
Willian(22)
off
Eden
Hazard(10)
on
63'

miss

Attempt missed. David Luiz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
63'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
63'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Luiz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Willian with a cross.
62'

free kick won

Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James Tomkins.
62'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian with a through ball.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro.
56'

offside

Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
53'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 1. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.
50'

free kick won

Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'

offside

Offside, Chelsea. David Luiz tries a through ball, but Pedro is caught offside.
45'+1'

free kick won

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

free kick won

Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
38'

free kick won

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
35'

offside

Offside, Chelsea. Pedro tries a through ball, but Willian is caught offside.
35'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian with a headed pass.
34'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Luiz.
32'

Chelsea Goal

Chelsea
Goal!
Chelsea
Álvaro
Morata(29)
Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro.
31'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
30'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
29'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
28'

offside

Offside, Chelsea. Pedro tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
26'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
22'

free kick won

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
20'

miss

Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
18'

offside

Offside, Chelsea. Antonio Rüdiger tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
17'

free kick won

David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'

free kick won

Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Luiz.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Willian with a cross.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
86'
7
Max Meyer
MF
substitution icon71'
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon80'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
10
Andros Townsend
S
53'

Substitutes

9
Alexander Sørloth
14
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon71'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon80'
31
Vicente Guaita
34
Martin Kelly
42
Jason Puncheon
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

1
Kepa Arrizabalaga
GK
30
David Luiz
DF
2
Antonio Rüdiger
DF
28
César Azpilicueta
DF
3
Marcos Alonso
DF
5
Jorginho
MF
substitution icon80'
7
N'Golo Kanté
MF
8
Ross Barkley
MF
substitution icon64'
29
Álvaro Morata
S
32'
65'
11
Pedro
S
70'
22
Willian
S
substitution icon64'

Substitutes

4
Cesc Fàbregas
substitution icon80'
10
Eden Hazard
substitution icon64'
12
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
13
Willy Caballero
17
Mateo Kovacic
substitution icon64'
21
Davide Zappacosta
24
Gary Cahill
Chelsea

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
74%
26%
Shots on target
6
2
Shots off target
5
2
Corners
4
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
5
Offsides
0
0
