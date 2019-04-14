Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Palace 1 Man City 3

Palace1
Milivojevic81'
Man City3
Sterling15' 63'
Gabriel Jesus90'
Sun 14 Apr 13:05(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Latest videos

View all videos
0106
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3.
90'+3'

free kick won

John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'

Manchester City Goal

Manchester City
Goal!
Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus(33)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
90'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
87'

Substitution

Manchester City
Leroy
Sané(19)
off
John
Stones(5)
on
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Bakary
Sako(26)
on
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
81'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
80'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.
78'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
78'

free kick won

Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Max
Meyer(7)
on
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
75'

Substitution

Manchester City
Sergio
Agüero(10)
off
Gabriel Jesus(33)
on
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
71'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
71'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo Silva.
70'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
67'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
65'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vincent Kompany.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
65'

Substitution

Manchester City
David
Silva(21)
off
Bernardo Silva(20)
on
63'

Manchester City Goal

Manchester City
Goal!
Manchester City
Raheem
Sterling(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
62'

miss

Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
61'

free kick won

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
53'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
51'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
49'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1.
45'+2'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
43'

offside

Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
41'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
37'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
31'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
29'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by David Silva.
22'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
21'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
19'

start delay

Delay in match Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) because of an injury.
19'

start delay

Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
19'

offside

Offside, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
15'

Manchester City Goal

Manchester City
Goal!
Manchester City
Raheem
Sterling(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
14'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
7'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
6'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
5'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
1'

free kick won

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
81'
10
Andros Townsend
MF
substitution icon77'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon22'
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon85'
17
Christian Benteke
S

Substitutes

2
Joel Ward
7
Max Meyer
substitution icon77'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
substitution icon22'
13
Wayne Hennessey
14
Jordan Ayew
23
Michy Batshuayi
26
Bakary Sako
substitution icon85'

Starting lineup

31
Ederson
GK
14
Aymeric Laporte
DF
4
Vincent Kompany
DF
22
Benjamin Mendy
DF
2
Kyle Walker
DF
8
Ilkay Gündogan
MF
21
David Silva
MF
substitution icon65'
7
Raheem Sterling
MF
15'
63'
19
Leroy Sané
MF
substitution icon87'
17
Kevin De Bruyne
MF
10
Sergio Agüero
S
substitution icon75'

Substitutes

3
Danilo
5
John Stones
substitution icon87'
20
Bernardo Silva
substitution icon65'
26
Riyad Mahrez
30
Nicolás Otamendi
33
Gabriel Jesus
substitution icon75'
90'
49
Arijanet Muric
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Manchester City
Possession
28%
72%
Shots on target
3
6
Shots off target
2
7
Corners
2
9
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
5
Offsides
0
0
LIV
2-0
CHE

Latest videos

View all videos
0106
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
6
Scott Dann
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
81'
10
Andros Townsend
MF
substitution icon77'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon22'
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon85'
17
Christian Benteke
S

Substitutes

2
Joel Ward
7
Max Meyer
substitution icon77'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
substitution icon22'
13
Wayne Hennessey
14
Jordan Ayew
23
Michy Batshuayi
26
Bakary Sako
substitution icon85'

Starting lineup

31
Ederson
GK
14
Aymeric Laporte
DF
4
Vincent Kompany
DF
22
Benjamin Mendy
DF
2
Kyle Walker
DF
8
Ilkay Gündogan
MF
21
David Silva
MF
substitution icon65'
7
Raheem Sterling
MF
15'
63'
19
Leroy Sané
MF
substitution icon87'
17
Kevin De Bruyne
MF
10
Sergio Agüero
S
substitution icon75'

Substitutes

3
Danilo
5
John Stones
substitution icon87'
20
Bernardo Silva
substitution icon65'
26
Riyad Mahrez
30
Nicolás Otamendi
33
Gabriel Jesus
substitution icon75'
90'
49
Arijanet Muric
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Manchester City
Possession
28%
72%
Shots on target
3
6
Shots off target
2
7
Corners
2
9
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
5
Offsides
0
0
LIV
2-0
CHE
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3.
90'+3'

free kick won

John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'

Manchester City Goal

Manchester City
Goal!
Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus(33)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
90'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
87'

Substitution

Manchester City
Leroy
Sané(19)
off
John
Stones(5)
on
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Bakary
Sako(26)
on
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
81'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
80'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.
78'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
78'

free kick won

Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Max
Meyer(7)
on
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
75'

Substitution

Manchester City
Sergio
Agüero(10)
off
Gabriel Jesus(33)
on
73'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
71'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
71'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo Silva.
70'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
67'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
65'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vincent Kompany.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
65'

Substitution

Manchester City
David
Silva(21)
off
Bernardo Silva(20)
on
63'

Manchester City Goal

Manchester City
Goal!
Manchester City
Raheem
Sterling(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
62'

miss

Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
61'

free kick won

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
53'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
51'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
49'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1.
45'+2'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
43'

offside

Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
41'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
37'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
31'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
29'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by David Silva.
22'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
21'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
19'

start delay

Delay in match Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) because of an injury.
19'

start delay

Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
19'

offside

Offside, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
15'

Manchester City Goal

Manchester City
Goal!
Manchester City
Raheem
Sterling(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
14'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
7'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
6'

corner

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
5'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
1'

free kick won

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.