Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Gabriel Jesus(33)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
90'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
87'
Substitution
Leroy
Sané(19)
off
John
Stones(5)
on
85'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Bakary
Sako(26)
on
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
81'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
80'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.
78'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
78'
free kick won
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Max
Meyer(7)
on
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
75'
Substitution
Sergio
Agüero(10)
off
Gabriel Jesus(33)
on
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo Silva.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
67'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vincent Kompany.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
65'
Substitution
David
Silva(21)
off
Bernardo Silva(20)
on
63'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Raheem
Sterling(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
61'
free kick won
Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
53'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
51'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
49'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1.
45'+2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
43'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
41'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
37'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
29'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by David Silva.
22'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
21'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
19'
start delay
Delay in match Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) because of an injury.
19'
start delay
Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
19'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
15'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Raheem
Sterling(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
14'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
7'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
6'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
1'
free kick won
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Gabriel Jesus(33)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
90'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
87'
Substitution
Leroy
Sané(19)
off
John
Stones(5)
on
85'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Bakary
Sako(26)
on
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
81'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
80'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.
78'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
78'
free kick won
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Max
Meyer(7)
on
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
75'
Substitution
Sergio
Agüero(10)
off
Gabriel Jesus(33)
on
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo Silva.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
67'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vincent Kompany.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
65'
Substitution
David
Silva(21)
off
Bernardo Silva(20)
on
63'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Raheem
Sterling(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
61'
free kick won
Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
53'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
51'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
49'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1.
45'+2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
43'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
41'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
37'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
29'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by David Silva.
22'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
21'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
19'
start delay
Delay in match Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) because of an injury.
19'
start delay
Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
19'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
15'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Raheem
Sterling(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
14'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
7'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
6'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
1'
free kick won
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.