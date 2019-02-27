Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 3.
90'+5'
free kick won
David De Gea (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'
Yellow Card
Lukaku(9)
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+5'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'
Substitution
Fred(17)
off
James
Garner(37)
on
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
88'
free kick won
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
83'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Ashley
Young(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 3. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
83'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
81'
Yellow Card
Shaw(23)
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
78'
Substitution
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
78'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
77'
Substitution
Diogo Dalot(20)
off
Eric
Bailly(3)
on
77'
Substitution
Alexis
Sánchez(7)
off
Marcus
Rashford(10)
on
76'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
75'
free kick won
Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
73'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
69'
Yellow Card
Sánchez(7)
Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
68'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fred with a cross.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.
66'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Joel
Ward(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 2. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
63'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
62'
start delay
Delay in match David De Gea (Manchester United) because of an injury.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a set piece situation.
61'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Max
Meyer(7)
on
61'
free kick won
Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David De Gea.
54'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Michy Batshuayi tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
53'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
52'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 2. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf with a headed pass following a corner.
51'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
47'
free kick won
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
46'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1.
45'+2'
free kick won
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41'
Yellow Card
Kelly(34)
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
33'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
30'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
22'
free kick won
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
19'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
15'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross following a corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
3'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
