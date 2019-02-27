Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Palace 1 Man Utd 3

Palace1
Ward66'
Man Utd3
Lukaku33' 52'
Young83'
Wed 27 Feb 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Latest videos

View all videos
0110
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 3.
90'+5'

free kick won

David De Gea (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'

Yellow Card

Lukaku(9)
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+5'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
90'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
90'+1'

Yellow Card

Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'

free kick won

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'

Substitution

Manchester United
Fred(17)
off
James
Garner(37)
on
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
88'

free kick won

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
83'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Ashley
Young(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 3. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
82'

miss

Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
81'

Yellow Card

Shaw(23)
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
78'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
77'

Substitution

Manchester United
Diogo Dalot(20)
off
Eric
Bailly(3)
on
77'

Substitution

Manchester United
Alexis
Sánchez(7)
off
Marcus
Rashford(10)
on
76'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
75'

free kick won

Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
73'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

miss

Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
70'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
69'

Yellow Card

Sánchez(7)
Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
68'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fred with a cross.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.
66'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Joel
Ward(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 2. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
63'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
62'

start delay

Delay in match David De Gea (Manchester United) because of an injury.
61'

miss

Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a set piece situation.
61'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Max
Meyer(7)
on
61'

free kick won

Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
58'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David De Gea.
54'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Michy Batshuayi tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
53'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
52'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 2. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf with a headed pass following a corner.
51'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
47'

free kick won

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
46'

free kick won

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1.
45'+2'

free kick won

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41'

Yellow Card

Kelly(34)
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'

free kick won

Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
33'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
30'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
22'

free kick won

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

miss

Attempt missed. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
19'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
15'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross following a corner.
8'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
3'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
66'
34
Martin Kelly
DF
41'
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
substitution icon83'
5
James Tomkins
DF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon61'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
substitution icon78'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
90'+1'
10
Andros Townsend
S

Substitutes

6
Scott Dann
7
Max Meyer
substitution icon61'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
substitution icon83'
13
Wayne Hennessey
14
Jordan Ayew
17
Christian Benteke
substitution icon78'
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

1
David de Gea
GK
23
Luke Shaw
DF
81'
12
Chris Smalling
DF
2
Victor Lindelöf
DF
18
Ashley Young
DF
83'
6
Paul Pogba
MF
39
Scott McTominay
MF
17
Fred
MF
substitution icon90'
7
Alexis Sánchez
S
69'
substitution icon77'
20
Diogo Dalot
S
substitution icon77'
9
Romelu Lukaku
S
33'
52'
90'+5'

Substitutes

3
Eric Bailly
substitution icon77'
10
Marcus Rashford
substitution icon77'
15
Andreas Pereira
16
Marcos Rojo
22
Sergio Romero
37
James Garner
substitution icon90'
44
Tahith Chong
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Manchester United
Possession
46%
55%
Shots on target
2
4
Shots off target
11
5
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
8
Offsides
0
0
SOU
2-0
FUL
ARS
5-1
BOU
CHE
2-0
TOT
MCI
1-0
WHU
LIV
5-0
WAT

Latest videos

View all videos
0110
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

31
Vicente Guaita
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
66'
34
Martin Kelly
DF
41'
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
substitution icon83'
5
James Tomkins
DF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon61'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
substitution icon78'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
90'+1'
10
Andros Townsend
S

Substitutes

6
Scott Dann
7
Max Meyer
substitution icon61'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
substitution icon83'
13
Wayne Hennessey
14
Jordan Ayew
17
Christian Benteke
substitution icon78'
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

1
David de Gea
GK
23
Luke Shaw
DF
81'
12
Chris Smalling
DF
2
Victor Lindelöf
DF
18
Ashley Young
DF
83'
6
Paul Pogba
MF
39
Scott McTominay
MF
17
Fred
MF
substitution icon90'
7
Alexis Sánchez
S
69'
substitution icon77'
20
Diogo Dalot
S
substitution icon77'
9
Romelu Lukaku
S
33'
52'
90'+5'

Substitutes

3
Eric Bailly
substitution icon77'
10
Marcus Rashford
substitution icon77'
15
Andreas Pereira
16
Marcos Rojo
22
Sergio Romero
37
James Garner
substitution icon90'
44
Tahith Chong
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Manchester United
Possession
46%
55%
Shots on target
2
4
Shots off target
11
5
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
8
Offsides
0
0
SOU
2-0
FUL
ARS
5-1
BOU
CHE
2-0
TOT
MCI
1-0
WHU
LIV
5-0
WAT
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 3.
90'+5'

free kick won

David De Gea (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'

Yellow Card

Lukaku(9)
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+5'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
90'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
90'+1'

Yellow Card

Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'

free kick won

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'

Substitution

Manchester United
Fred(17)
off
James
Garner(37)
on
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
88'

free kick won

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
83'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Ashley
Young(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 3. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
on
82'

miss

Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
81'

Yellow Card

Shaw(23)
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
78'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
77'

Substitution

Manchester United
Diogo Dalot(20)
off
Eric
Bailly(3)
on
77'

Substitution

Manchester United
Alexis
Sánchez(7)
off
Marcus
Rashford(10)
on
76'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
75'

free kick won

Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
73'

free kick won

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

miss

Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
70'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
69'

Yellow Card

Sánchez(7)
Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
68'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fred with a cross.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.
66'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Joel
Ward(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 2. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
63'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
62'

start delay

Delay in match David De Gea (Manchester United) because of an injury.
61'

miss

Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a set piece situation.
61'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Max
Meyer(7)
on
61'

free kick won

Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
58'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David De Gea.
54'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Michy Batshuayi tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
53'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
52'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 2. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf with a headed pass following a corner.
51'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
47'

free kick won

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
46'

free kick won

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1.
45'+2'

free kick won

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41'

Yellow Card

Kelly(34)
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'

free kick won

Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
33'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
30'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
22'

free kick won

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

miss

Attempt missed. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
19'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
15'

free kick won

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross following a corner.
8'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
3'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.