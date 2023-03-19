Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal Palace

Arsenal
Arsenal
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sun 19 Mar 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueEmirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Tickets

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos
Back to top

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Arsenal
Crystal Palace
Arsenal

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
19
10
Total wins
3
6
Draws
6
Arsenal

Form

Crystal Palace
AVL
AVL
2 - 4
(A)
W
D
(A)
1 - 1
BRE
BRE
MCI
MCI
1 - 3
(H)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
BHA
BHA
BRE
BRE
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(A)
2 - 1
MUN
MUN
EVE
EVE
1 - 0
(A)
L
D
(H)
0 - 0
NEW
NEW
MUN
MUN
3 - 2
(H)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
MUN
MUN
Arsenal

Season so far

Crystal Palace
1
Position
12
17
Won
6
3
Drawn
8
3
Lost
9
2.22
Average goals scored
0.91
1.00
Average goals conceded
1.35
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
23
17
3
3
51
23
+28
54
2
MCIManchester City
24
16
4
4
60
24
+36
52
3
MUNManchester United
24
15
4
5
41
28
+13
49
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
24
13
3
8
44
35
+9
42
5
NEWNewcastle United
23
10
11
2
35
15
+20
41
6
FULFulham
24
11
5
8
35
30
+5
38
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
22
10
5
7
39
29
+10
35
8
LIVLiverpool
22
10
5
7
38
28
+10
35
9
BREBrentford
23
8
11
4
37
30
+7
35
10
CHEChelsea
23
8
7
8
23
23
0
31
11
AVLAston Villa
23
8
4
11
28
38
-10
28
12
CRYCrystal Palace
23
6
8
9
21
31
-10
26
13
FORNottingham Forest
23
6
7
10
18
38
-20
25
14
LEILeicester City
23
7
3
13
36
41
-5
24
15
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
23
6
5
12
17
32
-15
23
16
EVEEverton
23
5
6
12
17
30
-13
21
17
BOUBournemouth
23
5
6
12
21
44
-23
21
18
WHUWest Ham United
23
5
5
13
19
29
-10
20
19
LEELeeds United
23
4
7
12
28
39
-11
19
20
SOUSouthampton
23
5
3
15
19
40
-21
18