Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Villa Palace

Villa
Aston Villa
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 04 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueVilla Park

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Aston Villa
Crystal Palace
Aston Villa

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
12
5
Total wins
5
2
Draws
2
Aston Villa

Form

Crystal Palace
MCI
MCI
3 - 2
(A)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
MUN
MUN
BUR
BUR
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(A)
3 - 2
EVE
EVE
CRY
CRY
1 - 1
(H)
D
D
(A)
1 - 1
AVL
AVL
LIV
LIV
1 - 2
(H)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
WAT
WAT
BUR
BUR
1 - 3
(A)
W
W
(A)
1 - 2
SOU
SOU
Aston Villa

Season so far

Crystal Palace
2
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0