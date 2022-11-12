Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace

Forest Palace

Forest
Nottingham Forest
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 12 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueThe City Ground

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace

Premier League

Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Nottingham Forest

Season so far

Crystal Palace
16
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0